Phillies star Bryce Harper was burned by a calculated risk in Game 2 of the National League Division Series against the Atlanta Braves, resulting in him being thrown out at first base as part of an incredible double play for the contest's final out. Harper did the burning in Game 3 (live updates here) on Wednesday, homering twice.

Almost as notably, Harper appeared to settle a score with Braves shortstop Orlando Arcia. Arcia had repeatedly quipped "ha-ha, atta-boy, Harper!" in front of reporters in Atlanta's clubhouse after Game 2, according to FOX Sports' Jake Mintz.

Harper's first home run came against Braves starter Bryce Elder in the third inning. Elder, who had struck out Harper in the first inning with an elevated fastball, erred by hanging a slider. Harper hit it a long way to right field, scoring three to give the Phillies a 4-1 advantage. Take a look:

As you can see, Harper stared down Arcia as he rounded second base. (He also made a slashing gesture as he crossed the plate.) He did the same later, during the bottom of the fifth, when he launched his second home run of the night on a hanging sweeper from reliever Brad Hand. Here's the video:

Harper, along with some other Phillies, had wore Colorado Buffaloes football gear to the game -- perhaps in reference to coach Deion Sanders' "it's personal" declaration from earlier this season.

Harper entered Game 3 with three hits in six at-bats and three walks through the first two contests. Including the Phillies' Wild Card Series against the Miami Marlins, he had hit .333/.529/.583 with five walks and four strikeouts in his first 17 trips to the plate this October.

Harper for his career had batted .278/.375/.603 with 12 home runs and 24 RBI in 40 playoff contests. Those marks are similar to his career regular season slash line of .281/.391/.521 (143 OPS+) with 306 home runs and 889 RBI.