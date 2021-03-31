The Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves will kick off their 2021 seasons at Citizens Bank Park on April 1. The Braves enter the year looking for their fourth consecutive NL East title, while the Phillies are aiming for their first season above .500 since 2011. The Phillies will send ace right-hander Aaron Nola to the mound to face lefty Max Fried.

It's the third time in four years the Braves and Phillies are meeting on Opening Day. The Phillies took the season opener in 2019 in their last Opening Day clash, also in Philadelphia with Nola on the mound. You can find the full MLB Opening Day 2021 schedule here. Information on Phillies vs. Braves, including live stream details, are below.

Phillies vs. Braves

Date: Thursday, April 1 | Time: 3:05 p.m. ET

Location: Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free), MLB.TV | TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia; Bally Sports South

Probable pitchers: Aaron Nola (PHI) vs. Max Fried (ATL)

Odds: PHI -105; ATL -105; O/U: 7

Storylines

Phillies: The Phillies open the season with a similar lineup to the one they used in 2020 and with a similar goal: make the playoffs for the first time since 2011. 2021 marks the third season of Bryce Harper's 13-year contract. Harper had a strong 2020 (13 homers, .420 on-base percentage), but one of the worst bullpens in baseball history ultimately cost the Phillies a spot in the expanded playoffs. Harper will again be joined by J.T. Realmuto in the Phillies lineup after the catcher signed a new, five-year deal with Philadelphia in the offseason.

Nola is making his fourth straight Opening Day start, and he's had success against the Braves in the first game of the season in recent years. Nola is 1-0 with a 1.59 ERA in two Opening Day starts against Atlanta.

Braves: The Braves won their first playoff series since 2001 in 2020 and nearly won the National League pennant before coughing up a 3-1 lead against the Dodgers in the NLCS. Atlanta, winners of the last three NL East titles, has its sights set on the pennant and more in 2021. The Braves re-signed slugger Marcell Ozuna in the winter and they will likely have one of the strongest lineups in baseball in 2021. Ozuna will be joined by Ronald Acuna Jr., Ozzie Albies and reigning NL MVP Freddie Freeman in a lineup that scored the second-most runs in MLB last year.

Fried, 27, is coming off the strongest season in his MLB career and finished fifth in Cy Young voting in 2020. The southpaw went 2-0 with a 0.90 ERA in two starts vs. the Phillies last season.