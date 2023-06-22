The Atlanta Braves (47-26) will wrap up their rain-shortened series with the Philadelphia Phillies (38-35) on Thursday afternoon. Atlanta opened the series with a 4-2 win on Tuesday, extending its winning streak to seven games. The second game of the series was rained out on Wednesday, getting rescheduled as part of a day-night doubleheader in September. The Braves are sitting atop the National League East standings, leading Miami by six games and Philadelphia by nine games.

Braves vs. Phillies money line: Braves +100, Phillies -120

Braves vs. Phillies run line: Braves -1.5 (+150)

Braves vs. Phillies over/under: 8.5 runs

ATL: The Braves are 7-0 in their last seven games

PHI: The Phillies are 7-3 in their last 10 games vs. National League teams

Why you should back the Phillies



Atlanta has been making headlines as one of the hottest teams in the majors, but Philadelpha is quietly playing its best baseball of the season as well. The Phillies had won six consecutive games prior to Tuesday's loss, making a run at Miami for second place in the division standings. They have also won seven of their last 10 games against National League opponents.

Starting pitcher Aaron Nola has plenty of experience facing the Braves during his career, going 15-10 with a 3.51 ERA. He has faced Atlanta more than any other team, so he will not be intimidated on Thursday afternoon. The Phillies had 11 hits in the series opener but were ultimately doomed by a 1 of 12 mark with runners in scoring position, leaving eight men on base. See which team to back here.

Why you should back the Braves

The Braves are dominating the division right now, sitting at least six games ahead of every other team in the standings. They have rattled off a seven-game winning streak, scoring eight-plus runs in five of those victories. Right-hander Bryce Elder is getting set to face Philadelphia for the first time in his career, bringing a 5-1 record and a 2.60 ERA into this appearance.

Elder was outstanding against Colorado his last time out, throwing six innings of one-run baseball while striking out four batters. Matt Olson and Austin Riley each hit home runs for Atlanta on Tuesday, giving Riley his first homer since June 8. Meanwhile, Olson has eight long balls in 51 career at-bats at Citizens Bank Park. See which team to back here.

