After both teams enjoyed a day off on Monday, two NL East rivals will begin a three-game series on Tuesday when the Philadelphia Phillies host the Atlanta Braves. These two teams were the champions of the National League the last two seasons and Philadelphia is currently third in the NL East at 38-34 while the Braves have a 4.5-game lead atop the division at 46-26. The two squads split their first four matchups of the season and both teams enter the series on six-game winning streaks.

Tuesday's game is slated to begin at 6:40 p.m. ET from Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. The Braves are listed as -155 (risk $155 to win $100) favorites on the money line in the latest Phillies vs. Braves odds from Caesars Sportsbook. The Phillies are +130 underdogs and the over/under for total runs scored is 8.5. Before making any Braves vs. Phillies picks, be sure to check out the latest MLB predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Here are several MLB betting lines and trends for Braves vs. Phillies:

Phillies vs. Braves money line: Braves -155, Phillies +130

Phillies vs. Braves run line: Braves -1.5 (+110)

Phillies vs. Braves over/under: 8.5 runs

ATL: The Over has hit in five of the last six Braves games

PHI: The Phillies are 6-1 SU in their last seven games at home

Why you should back the Phillies



The Phillies have been pitching well during their current six-game winning streak. The defending NL champs have only allowed 15 runs during that span and now they'll hand the ball to 27-year-old lefty Ranger Suarez. After spending the first six weeks of the season on the injured list and a couple of rocky starts out of the gates, Suarez has been dominant over his last four starts.

He's allowed only four earned runs over 26.2 innings with 22 strikeouts, and he's coming off a start where he threw seven innings of shutout ball against the NL West-leading Diamondbacks last Wednesday. Meanwhile, Kyle Schwarber has been a major catalyst for the Philadelphia offense, going 8-for-25 with three home runs and six RBI during the winning streak.

Why you should back the Braves

Atlanta's offense has been absolutely scorching during its own six-game winning streak. The Braves have scored at least six runs in all six games and have scored a total of 56 runs during that span. They lead the NL in runs scored (395), home runs (126), batting average (.269), on-base percentage (.339) and slugging percentage (.479) entering Tuesday's contest.

Eddie Rosario has been particularly hot of late, going 8-for-16 with five home runs and 11 RBI over the last seven days, and Michael Harris II is 12-for-23 with two home runs and eight RBI during that span. Atlanta will hand the ball to Spencer Strider on Tuesday. Last year's NL Rookie of the Year runner-up has an NL-leading 127 strikeouts over 78.2 innings this year, but his ERA has ballooned to 4.12 after giving up 13 earned runs his last two starts.

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 10.1 combined runs.

