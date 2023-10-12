The Philadelphia Phillies are one win away from the National League Championship Series. Thanks to Bryce Harper and six total home runs, the Phillies blew out the Atlanta Braves in Game 3 of the Division Series on Wednesday, and have a 2-1 lead in the best-of-five series. Game 4 is Thursday at Citizens Bank Park.

Truth be told, Philadelphia has controlled this series outside the final four innings of Game 2, when the Braves mounted their spirited comeback. Those four innings count and Atlanta won Game 2, but the Phillies have been the better team overall. They look like the team that won 104 games and had the best record in the regular season, not the Braves.

You can view the full postseason schedule by clicking here, and here's the 2023 playoff bracket. Now, let's get to the important stuff for this NLDS.

How to watch Braves-Phillies Game 4

Date: Thursday, Oct. 12 | Time: 8:07 p.m. ET

Location: Citizens Bank Park (Philadelphia)

TV channel: TBS | Live stream: TBS app

Starting pitchers: RHP Spencer Strider (20-5, 3.86 ERA) vs. LHP Ranger Suárez (4-6, 4.18 ERA)

Odds: ATL -155 | PHI +130 | O/U: 8.5

Game 4 preview

Because of the unusual NLDS schedule (off-days after Games 1 and 2), each team can bring their Game 1 starter back on normal rest for Game 4, so the Braves will hand the ball to Strider. He held the Phillies to one run in seven innings in Game 1, which was enough to get saddled with the loss. The Phillies will go with Suárez, who threw 3 2/3 shutout innings to begin what amounted to a bullpen game. With an off-day coming Friday, not to mention a chance to close out the series, expect Phillies manager Rob Thomson to again be aggressive with his bullpen.

The Braves led baseball in runs and home runs during the regular season, both by good margins, but they've scored only seven runs and hit only two homers in three NLDS games. They need their guys to go out and bang in Game 4.

Prediction

Our only rooting interest here is more baseball and, as such, we're going to say the Braves win Game 4 and force a decisive Game 5 on Saturday. Strider dominates and the Braves hang on for a one-run win Thursday. Harper will hit another home run though. Orlando Arcia poked the bear that was unwise. Pick: Braves 4, Phillies 3