The Philadelphia Phillies shut out the Atlanta Braves in Game 1 of the National League Division Series on Saturday, setting the stage of a pivotal Game 2 at Truist Park Monday. History is already working against the Braves, who were baseball's best team during the regular season.

Teams who have won the first game of a best-of-five postseason series in MLB history have went on to win that series more than 70% of the time. The Braves aren't your normal team, but even then, they surely want to avoid falling into a 2-0 hole as the series shifts to Citizen Banks Park in Philadelphia.

You can view the full postseason schedule by clicking here, and here's the 2023 playoff bracket. Now, let's get to the important stuff for this NLDS.

How to watch Phillies-Braves Game 2

Date: Monday, Oct. 9 | Time: 6:07 p.m. ET

Location: Truist Park (Atlanta, GA)

TV channel: TBS | Live stream: TBS app

Starting pitchers: RHP Zack Wheeler (13-6, 3.61) vs. LHP Max Fried (8-1, 2.55)

Odds: PHI +130 | ATL -155 | O/U: 8.0

Game 2 preview

The Braves, the most productive lineup in the majors during the regular season, was shut down in Game 1 by clever staff management on Rob Thomson's part. It marked just the third time Altanta had been blanked all season, and the first time that it had occurred at home. Wheeler pitched well in his Wild Card Series start against the Miami Marlins and has been a force for the Phillies in the postseason dating back to last year. Fried, meanwhile, has not pitched since Sept. 21 on account of a blister that may limit either his effectiveness or his availability in Game 2.

Prediction

Despite Wheeler's presence and Fried's unpredictability, we suspect the Braves offense will find a way to atone for their Game 1 misgivings. Maybe that's just us hoping that this series goes the distance. Pick: Braves 5, Phillies 3.