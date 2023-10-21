The National League Championship Series between the Arizona Diamondbacks and Philadelphia Phillies continues Saturday night with Game 5 at Chase Field in Phoenix. The D-backs evened the series at two games apiece with a thrilling comeback in Game 4 on Friday. Game 5 is crucial. Historically, teams with a 3-2 lead in a best-of-seven have gone on to win the series 71% of the time.

Arizona's Game 4 win guarantees the NLCS will be decided in Game 6 or 7 at Citizens Bank Park, so the Phillies will not be able to celebrate a potential series-clinching win in the Chase Field pool, as they said they would do. Probably not the best idea to give the D-backs bulletin board material, I'd say. Regardless, this best-of-seven series has been reduced to a best-of-three.

You can view the full postseason schedule by clicking here, and here's the 2023 playoff bracket. Now, let's get to the important stuff for the NLCS.

How to watch Game 5

Date: Saturday, Oct. 21 | Time: 8:07 p.m.

Location: Chase Field (Phoenix, AZ)

TV channel: TBS | Live stream: TBS app

Starting pitchers: RHP Zack Wheeler (13-6, 3.61 ERA) vs. RHP Zac Gallen (17-9, 3.47 ERA)

Odds: PHI -125 | ARI +105 | O/U: 8.0

Preview

After the bullpen chaos in Game 4, each team can start their ace in Game 5, so we'll get a rematch of the Zac(k)s. The Phillies hit Gallen hard in Game 1 while Wheeler mostly cruised through six innings. Both bullpens are taxed, the back-end of Philadelphia's especially, so the two starters really need to pitch deep into Game 5, even with the off-day looming Sunday. The home team has won every game in this series. Arizona hopes that trend continues in Game 5 and not a second longer.

Prediction

The Phillies have shown they can shake off a tough loss (remember Game 2 of the Division Series against the Atlanta Braves?) and Wheeler has been terrific this postseason. I won't bet against him. Pick: Phillies 5, D-backs 1