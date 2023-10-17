The National League Championship Series continues with Game 2 between the Arizona Diamondbacks and Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday night at Citizens Bank Park. The Phillies took Game 1 thanks to early home run from Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper. Historically, teams that win Game 1 of a best-of-seven have gone on to win the series 64% of the time.

Despite building a 5-0 lead through five innings, the Phillies had to sweat a bit, and the D-backs brought the tying run to the plate in the ninth inning. Arizona will have to hope the late innings of Game 1 are more indicative of what's to come in Game 2 than the early innings. Early on, it looked like it would be a boat race, but the D-backs did battle back and make it a game.

You can view the full postseason schedule by clicking here, and here's the 2023 playoff bracket. Now, let's get to the important stuff for the NLCS.

How to watch Game 2

Date: Tuesday, Oct. 17 | Time: 8:07 p.m.

Location: Citizens Bank Park (Philadelphia, PA)

TV channel: TBS | Live stream: TBS app

Starting pitchers: RHP Merrill Kelly (12-8, 3.29 ERA) vs. RHP Aaron Nola (12-9, 4.46 ERA)

Phillies vs. D-backs odds

Series odds: PHI -400 | ARI +310

Game 2 odds: PHI +130 | ARI -156 | O/U: 1.5

Preview

The regular season did not go especially well for Nola, a free agent-to-be, but he has been nails in the postseason. In two starts he's allowed just two runs in 12 2/3 innings while striking out 12. The D-backs have the pitching disadvantage overall this series and, after ace Zac Gallen got roughed up in Game 1, they really need Kelly to give them a strong outing in Game 1. Falling behind 2-0 in the series with rookie Brandon Pfaadt and likely a bullpen game on deck in Games 3 and 4 would be bad news. Kelly pitching well is a must for the D-backs on Tuesday.

Prediction

Nola turns in another excellent postseason outing but so does Kelly, so the game remains close in the late innings. Trea Turner will come through with The Big Hit in the eighth inning and give the Phillies a 2-0 series lead. Pick: Phillies 2, D-backs 1.