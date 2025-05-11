The Philadelphia Phillies will take on the Cleveland Guardians in the third and decisive game of their interleague series on Sunday Night Baseball. Cleveland won the opener 6-0, while Philadelphia won 7-1 on Saturday. The Phillies (23-16), second in the National League East, have won four of five. The Guardians (23-16), second in the American League Central, have won five of seven.

First pitch from Progressive Field in Cleveland is set for 7:10 p.m. ET. Philadelphia is a -170 favorite on the money line (risk $170 to win $100) in the latest Phillies vs. Guardians odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over-under, is 7.5. Before making any Phillies vs. Guardians picks, be sure to see the MLB predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. Now, here are the model's three best bets for Phillies vs. Guardians on Sunday Night Baseball:

Phillies to win (-170)

Right-hander Zack Wheeler (3-1, 3.35 ERA) is expected to get the start for Philadelphia. In eight starts this season, he has pitched 51 innings, allowing 39 hits, 19 earned runs and nine walks, while striking out 66 with a WHIP of 0.94. He is coming off an 8-4 win at Tampa Bay. In seven innings, he allowed just four hits, two earned runs and no walks, while striking out nine. Philadelphia is 5-3 when Wheeler takes the mound this season.

Shortstop Trea Turner has been on a tear for the Phillies. In 37 games, he is hitting .318 with seven doubles, two homers and 14 RBI. He has also registered nine stolen bases. He has a nine-game hitting streak, which includes five consecutive games with two hits. Bet365 Sportsbook and DraftKings have the best price on the Philliess winning at -170.

Over 7.5 total runs (-118)

The model projects a 68.6% chance that the teams will combine for more than 7.5 runs. In six of the last 10 head-to-head matchups, the teams have combined to score eight or more runs. The over is 3-2-1 in the past six Phillies games, while the over is 8-1-1 in the last 10 Guardians games. While Wheeler gets the start for Philadelphia, Cleveland will counter with right-hander Luis Ortiz (2-3, 5.30 ERA).

The model projects Wheeler will allow 2.3 earned runs, while Philadelphia relievers will combine to give up 1.4 earned runs. Ortiz, meanwhile, will allow 2.6 runs, with Cleveland relievers relinquishing 1.7 earned runs. The model is projecting 9.6 combined runs.

Phillies Bryce Harper to have 1+ hits (-225)

Philadelphia first baseman Bryce Harper has hits in seven of the past 10 games, including a three-hit performance on Saturday, including a double, one home run and two RBI. Harper is a career .286 hitter against right-handed pitchers. The model is projecting Harper to register 1.02 hits and 1.99 total bases. DraftKings Sportsbook has this prop at -225.