Phillies vs. Marlins odds, line: MLB picks, predictions for April 26 from model on 14-5 roll

The Philadelphia Phillies look to continue their winning ways at home when they take on the Miami Marlins on Friday. The Phillies (13-12) are 8-5 at home, while the Marlins (8-17) have gone 3-6 on the road. The teams have split four games so far, with Philadelphia winning two of three at Miami two weeks ago. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. ET from Citizens Bank Park. The Phillies have won nine straight season series against Miami. The latest Marlins vs. Phillies odds show Philadelphia at -182 on the money line (risk $182 to win $100), while the over-under for total runs scored is 8.5. Before making any Marlins vs. Phillies picks of your own, you need to check out what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has raked in the winnings for those following its picks in multiple sports. It is off to a profitable start on all its A-rated MLB picks, entering Week 5 on a strong 14-5 run. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now the model has dialed in on Marlins vs. Phillies. We can tell you it's leaning over, and it also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can only see that pick at SportsLine.

The model knows the Phillies will send right-hander Jerad Eickhoff (0-1, 3.60 ERA) to the mound. He debuted in the Philadelphia rotation on Sunday and pitched well. He allowed one run through five innings before struggling with command, finishing with four walks and eight strikeouts. Philadelphia holds the statistical edge in numerous offensive categories, including batting average (.250 to .215), on-base percentage (.340 to .276), slugging percentage (.426 to .328), hits (215 to 181), doubles (50 to 31) and home runs (32 to 21).

Catcher J.T. Realmuto (.270) has been hot, going 12-for-37 with two home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games (.324). That includes a 3-for-5 performance with two doubles, one home run and five RBIs in a 14-3 win over the Mets on April 16. Left fielder Rhys Hoskins (.261) has had three multi-hit games over the past seven, including a pair of three-hit games.

But just because Philadelphia won the first series of the season does not mean it will provide value on the Phillies vs. Marlins money line.

Miami, which has won four of its past five games, will start right-hander Jose Urena (1-3, 5.74 ERA). Urena has pitched well over his past two starts, allowing three runs in 13 innings (2.08 ERA) with 11 strikeouts and one walk. On April 14 against the Phillies, he gave up one run in seven innings with seven strikeouts. For the season, he has 21 strikeouts and just six walks.

As a team, the Marlins have struggled offensively, but several players appear to be heating up, including second baseman Starlin Castro (.258) and right fielder Brian Anderson (.242). Castro is 9-for-23 (.391) over the past six games, while Anderson has an eight-game hitting streak, going 9-for-30 (.300) with three doubles in that span. Second baseman Neil Walker (.250) is 7-for-14 with three doubles over the past four games.

So who wins Marlins vs. Phillies? And which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Phillies vs. Marlins money line you should be all over, all from the advanced model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.