The Philadelphia Phillies meet the Miami Marlins in the first of a four-game series on Monday. Philadelphia defeated Toronto 11-4 on Sunday, while Miami defeated Washington 3-1. The Phillies (42-29), who are second in the National League East, have won four in a row. The Marlins (28-41), who are fifth in the division, are on a three-game winning streak.

First pitch from LoanDepot Park in Miami is set for 6:40 p.m. ET. The Phillies have won five of the past eight meetings with the Marlins. Philadelphia is a -112 favorite on the money line (risk $112 to win $100) in the latest Phillies vs. Marlins odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over/under, is 8.5. Before making any Marlins vs. Phillies picks, be sure to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It enters Week 12 of the 2025 MLB season on a 27-23 run on top-rated MLB sides picks. It has excelled making home run prop picks, returning more than 35 units of profit over the past two months. Anybody following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Phillies vs. Marlins and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Phillies vs. Marlins, which you can get in on with a DraftKings promo code or a FanDuel promo code.

Phillies vs. Marlins money line Philadelphia -112, Miami -108 at DraftKings Sportsbook Phillies vs. Marlins over/under 8.5 runs Phillies vs. Marlins run line Philadelphia -1.5 (+139) Phillies vs. Marlins picks See picks at SportsLine Phillies vs. Marlins streaming Fubo (Try for free)

Why the Phillies can win

Rookie right-hander Mick Abel (1-0, 2.35 ERA) is expected to get the start for Philadelphia. In three starts, he has pitched 15.1 innings, allowing 14 hits, four earned runs and three walks with 14 strikeouts. In his last outing on Tuesday, he received a no-decision in an 8-4 loss to the Chicago Cubs. In four innings, he allowed six hits, three earned runs and three walks with three strikeouts. He also received a no-decision in a 2-1 loss at Toronto on June 4, pitching 5.1 innings, allowing three hits, one earned run and no walks with two strikeouts.

Shortstop Trea Turner has been red hot with hits in eight of the past 10 games. In Sunday's win over the Blue Jays, Turner was 2-for-5 with a double and one run scored. He was 2-for-3 with a double in a 7-2 win over the Cubs on Wednesday. In 69 games this season, he is batting .300 with 15 doubles, two triples, seven homers and 31 RBI. He also has 19 stolen bases. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why the Marlins can win

Miami is expected to start right-hander Sandy Alcantara (3-7, 7.14 ERA). He has been solid of late and is coming off a win in a 3-2 victory at Pittsburgh on Tuesday. In that game, he pitched six innings, allowing three hits and one walk, while striking out six. He received a no-decision in a 3-2 loss to Colorado on June 3, pitching six innings and allowing four hits, two earned runs and one walk, while striking out four.

Helping power the offense is right fielder Kyle Stowers. In 64 games, he is hitting .276 with eight doubles, two triples, 10 homers and 33 RBI. In an 11-9 win over the Washington Nationals on Friday, he was 2-for-4 with a walk and one run scored. He was 2-for-4 with an RBI in a 3-2 loss to the Rockies on June 3. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Phillies vs. Marlins picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 9.7 combined runs, and it says one side of the money line has all the value. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's MLB picks.

So who wins Phillies vs. Marlins, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.