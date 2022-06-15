The Miami Marlins and Philadelphia Phillies wrap up a three-game series on Wednesday afternoon. Miami toppled Philadelphia in an 11-9 battle on Tuesday, evening the series at 1-1. The winner of Wednesday's getaway day game will emerge with a series win as a result. Philadelphia is 31-31 this season, and Miami enters at 28-32 overall.

First pitch is at 1:05 p.m. ET in Philadelphia. The Phillies are listed as -135 favorites (risk $135 to win $100) on the money line, while the over-under, or total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, is eight in the latest Marlins vs. Phillies odds. Before you make any Marlins vs. Phillies picks, you need to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and it is off to a strong start to the 2022 season. It's on a 55-42 roll on top-rated MLB money-line picks through 10 weeks, returning over $600 for $100 players. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Marlins vs. Phillies, and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Phillies vs. Marlins:

Marlins vs. Phillies money line: Phillies -135, Marlins +115

Marlins vs. Phillies over-under: 8 runs

Marlins vs. Phillies run line: Phillies -1.5

Marlins vs. Phillies tickets: See tickets at StubHub

MIA: The Marlins are 10-13 in day games

PHI: The Phillies are 11-9 in day games

Why you should back the Marlins



Miami has a great deal of team speed, ranking in the top five of the National League in both stolen bases and triples. The Marlins are also above-average in the NL with 68 home runs, and Miami is led by two intriguing bats. Jazz Chisholm is Miami's most exciting player, and he hit a game-tying home run on Tuesday. Chisholm boasts a .546 slugging percentage in 2022 with 13 home runs, 10 stolen bases, and four triples.

Elsewhere, Garrett Cooper has a .311 batting average and a .382 on-base percentage, making a considerable impact. Miami should also benefit from Philadelphia's shortcomings. Phillies starter Kyle Gibson has a 6.07 ERA in his last six outings and a 10.80 career ERA against Miami. The Phillies are also in the bottom tier of MLB in defensive metrics, and Philadelphia's bullpen has the highest walk rate (4.64 per nine innings) in the National League this season.

Why you should back the Phillies

The Phillies have the superior offense in this matchup. Philadelphia has scored 301 runs this season, ranking in the top five of the National League, and the Phillies are also in the top five in hits, doubles, and stolen bases. The Phillies are particularly powerful, as evidenced by the No. 2 mark in the NL with 80 home runs, and Philadelphia ranks in the top three in slugging percentage (.426) and OPS (.745).

Bryce Harper is a key to that success, entering Wednesday with 15 home runs and 20 doubles this season. Harper has a whopping .627 slugging percentage, and he is flanked by Rhys Hoskins, who blasted two home runs on Tuesday to raise his OPS to .810 in 2022.

How to make Phillies vs. Marlins picks

SportsLine's model is leaning over on the total, projecting 9.0 combined runs. It also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can only get the model's MLB picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Marlins vs. Phillies? And which side has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.