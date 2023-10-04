Major League Baseball's 2023 postseason kicked off Tuesday with four Wild Card Series Game 1s. In the finale of Tuesday's four game, the Philadelphia Phillies defeated their National League East rivals, the Miami Marlins, by a 4-1 final. The Marlins will now attempt to stave off elimination in Game 2 of the best-of-three series on Wednesday night, while the Phillies will try to advance to face the Braves in the NLDS.

How to watch Game 2

Date : Wednesday, Oct. 4 | Time : 8:08 p.m. ET

: Wednesday, Oct. 4 | : 8:08 p.m. ET Location : Citizens Bank Park (Philadelphia)

: Citizens Bank Park (Philadelphia) TV channel : ESPN | Live stream : fubo

: ESPN | : fubo (try for free) Starting pitchers: LHP Braxton Garrett (9-7, 3.66 ERA) vs. RHP Aaron Nola (12-9, 4.46 ERA)



LHP Braxton Garrett (9-7, 3.66 ERA) vs. RHP Aaron Nola (12-9, 4.46 ERA) Odds: PHI -160 | MIA +125 | O/U: 8

Game 2 preview

Anything can happen in a single game. We're not sure that the Phillies are a great matchup for the sinkerballing Garrett, however, given how they posted the seventh-best OPS this season against that pitch type. Nola has been prone to ERA fluctuations over the years, and the Marlins were adept at handling curveballs with similar spin during the regular season. If this game becomes a bit of a slugfest, and who knows for sure, we're inclined to think the Phillies have the edge.

Game 2 prediction

We'd like each series to go the distance, but again, we tend to think the Phillies would have the edge in a higher-scoring affair. Pick: Phillies 6, Marlins 4.