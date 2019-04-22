Phillies vs. Mets odds, line: April 22 MLB picks, predictions from model on 14-5 roll

The Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets kick-off a three-game series on Monday evening when the NL East contenders face off at 7:10 p.m. ET. The Phillies will go with former All-Star Jake Arrieta (3-1, 2.25 ERA) on the hill, while the Mets throw Steven Matz (1-1, 4.96). New York is a -115 money line favorite (risk $115 to win $100) in the latest Mets vs. Phillies odds, while the over-under for total runs scored is 8.5. The Phillies hold a one-game lead over the Mets in the NL East, so before you lock in any Mets vs. Phillies picks of your own, listen to the MLB predictions from the proven model at SportsLine.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has raked in the winnings for those following its picks in multiple sports. It is off to a profitable start on all its A-rated MLB picks, entering Week 5 on a strong 14-5 run.

The model has locked in on Mets vs. Phillies.

The model knows Arrieta has been on his game this season. All four of his starts have been quality, including his last on Wednesday, an eight-inning, two-run gem in a victory over the Mets.

He'll be backed by an offense that's generating 5.00 runs per game on the road. Jean Segura has been a big boost, hitting .328, while the power has come from Rhys Hoskins, Maikel Franco, Andrew McCutchen and Bryce Harper, who have a combined 20 home runs. And Philadelphia's lineup hammered Matz in its last outing, racking up eight runs before the Mets could record a single out.

But just because Philadelphia has a hard-hitting lineup and the hotter pitcher on the mound doesn't mean it provides value on the Phillies vs. Mets money line.

The Mets' offense has banded together at home, averaging a hefty 6.4 runs at Citi Field opposed to 5.1 on the road. Pitching was expected to be New York's strength this season, but so far the team is averaging 5.4 runs per game on offense, ninth-most in MLB. Rookie Pete Alonso has been the catalyst of much of the success, hitting .325 with eight home runs and 19 RBIs this season. Plus, the Mets have had success against the Phillies at home, winning seven of their last 10 games against the Phillies at Citi Field.

So who wins Mets vs. Phillies? And which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Mets vs. Phillies money line to jump on Monday, all from the advanced model that simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, and find out.