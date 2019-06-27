Phillies vs. Mets odds, line: June 27 MLB picks, optimal predictions from model on 47-27 run
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Thursday's Mets vs. Phillies game 10,000 times
The Philadelphia Phillies look for a four-game sweep of the New York Mets when they meet on Thursday. The Mets (37-44), 17-30 on the road, have struggled in June, going 9-15. The Phillies (42-38), meanwhile, have also stumbled, going 9-14 this month, although they continue to play well at home, where they are 26-17 this season. First pitch is at 1:05 p.m. ET from Citizens Bank Park, and the Phillies will be looking for their first four-game home sweep of the Mets since August 2007. Philadelphia is favored at -138 on the money line, meaning a $138 wager would net $100, while the over-under for total runs scored is 9.5 in the latest Mets vs. Phillies odds. You'll want to see the MLB predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model before entering any Mets vs. Phillies picks of your own.
This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, entered Week 14 of the MLB season on a strong 47-27 run on top-rated MLB money line picks, and has returned over $1,000 in profit to $100 bettors during that span. It's an eye-popping 22-12 on top-rated money line picks over the last three weeks, and anybody who has been following it is way up.
Now the model has dialed in on Mets vs. Phillies. We can tell you it's leaning under, and it also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can only see that pick at SportsLine.
The model knows the Phillies have had plenty of success through the years against the Mets and lead the all-time series 514-482, including a 262-238 advantage in games played in Philadelphia. The Phillies lead the season series 6-3 and have won four straight against New York, and five of six against the Mets at Philadelphia. The Phillies have won eight of the last 11 games overall against the Mets.
Second baseman Cesar Hernandez continues to be among the Phillies' hottest hitters with a nine-game hitting streak. He has had six straight multi-hit games and is 17-for-36 with three doubles and three RBIs during that stretch. Right fielder Jay Bruce is making his presence felt, going 4-for-10 with two doubles, a homer and four RBIs in the series.
But just because Philadelphia has had New York's number of late does not mean it is the best value on the Mets vs. Phillies money line.
That's because the Mets will send right-hander Zack Wheeler (6-5, 4.69 ERA) to the mound. He was sharp in his last outing, a 10-2 win over the Cubs. He allowed five hits, one earned run, one walk and five strikeouts in seven innings.
New York has won the last seven season series against Philadelphia and is 11-7-1 in them against the Phillies since 2000. Outfielder Jeff McNeil (.351) is tearing up Phillies pitching in the series, going 7-for-14 with two doubles, one home run and three RBIs, while left fielder Dominic Smith is 6-for-12 with a double, three home runs and three RBIs. He has also walked twice.
So who wins Mets vs. Phillies? And which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Phillies vs. Mets money line you should be all over Thursday, all from the advanced model on a 47-27 run on MLB picks, and find out.
