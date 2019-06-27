Phillies vs. Mets odds, line: June 27 MLB picks, predictions from model on 47-27 run

The New York Mets look to salvage the final game of their series against the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday. The Mets (37-44) have lost four straight and six of their last eight, while the Phillies (42-38) have won three in a row. First pitch from Citizens Bank Park is at 1:05 p.m. ET. The latest Mets vs. Phillies odds show the Phillies favored at -138 on the money line (risk $138 to win $100), while the over-under for total runs scored is 9.5. Before making any Mets vs. Phillies picks of your own, be sure to see the MLB predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model knows right-hander Aaron Nola (6-2, 4.55 ERA) gets the start for the Phillies. He allowed one earned run and struck out 10 in eight innings in a 2-1 loss to the Miami Marlins last Friday and comes in with plenty of momentum.

A number of Philadelphia hitters have been red hot of late, including shortstop Jean Segura, who has hits in seven of his last eight games. He is 6-for-15 with a double, two homers and five RBIs in the series. Catcher J.T. Realmuto is 4-for-13 with two doubles and a triple in the first three games against the Mets.

But just because Philadelphia has had New York's number of late does not mean it is the best value on the Mets vs. Phillies money line.

That's because the Mets will send right-hander Zack Wheeler (6-5, 4.69 ERA) to the mound. He was sharp in his last outing, a 10-2 win over the Cubs. He allowed five hits, one earned run, one walk and five strikeouts in seven innings.

New York has won the last seven season series against Philadelphia and is 11-7-1 in them against the Phillies since 2000. Outfielder Jeff McNeil (.351) is tearing up Phillies pitching in the series, going 7-for-14 with two doubles, one home run and three RBIs, while left fielder Dominic Smith is 6-for-12 with a double, three home runs and three RBIs. He has also walked twice.

