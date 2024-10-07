Phillies vs. Mets score: Nick Castellanos lifts Philly to thrilling NLDS-tying win in instant playoff classic

Nick Castellanos hit a walk-off single in a game that featured four lead changes in the final four innings

The never-say-die New York Mets met their match in Game 2 of the National League Division Series on Sunday. After nine innings of thrilling back-and-forth baseball, Nick Castellanos and the Philadelphia Phillies walked off with a Game 2 win (PHI 7, NYM 6) and have tied the best-of-five series at 1-1. The best-of-five is now a best-of-three.

The Mets have made a habit of hitting clutch home runs lately and, in Game 2, Brandon Nimmo hit a go-ahead solo shot in the seventh and Mark Vientos hit a game-tying two-run shot in the ninth. It felt like the Mets were on their way to their fourth miracle win in a week's time, but Castellanos and the Phillies punched back.

Here now are five takeaways from Game 2 of Mets vs. Phillies NLDS matchup, plus a look ahead to Tuesday evening's Game 3 at Citi Field.

1. Vientos conquered Sánchez and had a huge game

Going into Game 2, Vientos was 0 for 7 with six strikeouts against Phillies lefty Cristopher Sánchez. That suggested Vientos was in for a long afternoon, but he was among MLB's most productive hitters on pitches down in the zone this year. In theory, his bat path matches up well against Sánchez's sinker/changeup combination despite the lack of prior head-to-head success.

On Sunday, the success came. Vientos doubled into the right-field corner against Sánchez in his first at-bat, then smacked a two-run home run the other way his second time up. Here are Game 2's first runs:

The Phillies started Sánchez over Aaron Nola in Game 2 because Sánchez's home/road splits were enormous this season. He had a 2.21 ERA and a .544 opponent's OPS in 110 innings at Citizens Bank Park in 2024. On the road, it was a 5.02 ERA and .813 OPS in 77 innings. Really though, Sánchez had two disasters on the road that skewed his stats:

  • July 4 at Cubs: 7 ER in 4 IP
  • Aug. 11 at D-backs: 7 ER in 4 2/3 IP

Regardless, the Vientos home run was the only real mistake Sánchez made in Game 2. He retired eight of the 10 batters he faced after the home run and one of the two baserunners was an infield single. The lanky lefty finished with just the two runs allowed in five innings. Sánchez did his part. Vientos got to him and no others Mets did.

2. Philadelphia's bats finally woke up

Through five innings, Mets righty Luis Severino was in complete control. He held the Phillies scoreless on three singles, and needed only 64 pitches to do it. It seems like a complete game could be in the offing. Alas and alack, the third time through the order penalty is real, the Phillies jumped Severino as soon as they got a third look at him.

In the sixth inning, the Phillies and Citizens Bank Park came roaring back to life after Bryce Harper and Castellanos tied the game 3-3 with back-to-back home runs. Trea Turner singled with two outs to extend the inning and set up the rally. Three of the first four batters Severino faced the third time through the lineup reached base, and two took him deep.

During the regular season Severino held hitters to a .545 OPS the first time through the lineup. It rose to a .750 OPS the second time though, and an .843 OPS the third time through. He went from cruising to a tie game in the blink of an eye. That sixth inning was also a reminder that, no matter how bad the Phillies -- who had eight hits in 51 at-bats between Kyle Schwarber's leadoff home run in Game 1 and Harper's sixth-inning blast -- look offensively, it can turn around real quick.

3. The Mets answered right back

It seems like the Mets are only comfortable when they need to stage some late=inning magic. In the top of the seventh, immediately after Harper and Castellanos tied Game 2, Nimmo gave New York the lead against with a solo homer off Orion Kerkering. Here is Nimmo's go-ahead dinger:

Kerkering allowed two home runs in 63 innings during the regular season. Two homers, 257 batters faced, then he gave one up to Nimmo in Game 2. Bad timing, I suppose. After that rally to tie the game in the sixth, a shutdown inning felt imperative to keep the Phillies moving in the right direction. Instead, Nimmo went deep, and the Mets went right back on top.

4. Mendoza was aggressive with Díaz

Very aggressive. With two on and two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning, Mets manager Carlos Mendoza went to closer Edwin Díaz because, simply put, it was the game's most important situation. One-run lead, two runners on base, and the top of the order coming up. That situation calls for your best reliever and Díaz is New York's best reliever.

Entering Game 2, Kyle Schwarber was 0 for 8 with six strikeouts against Díaz. He's now 0 for 9 with seven strikeouts. Díaz fanned Schwarber on a check swing to end the seventh inning threat. This is close, but I think Schwarber went around far enough:

I loved Mendoza's aggressiveness with Díaz. That seventh inning situation called for your top reliever, and it worked out. Díaz  stranded the two runners and escaped the jam. Leaving Díaz in for the eighth inning was the way to go too. Turner, Harper, and Castellanos were coming up.

In the eighth inning though, things unraveled. Díaz walked Harper with one out, Castellanos singled to right to put runners on the corners with one out, then Bryson Stott turned a 4-3 deficit into a 5-4 lead with a two-strike, two-run triple to right. JT Realmuto then brought Stott home with a ground ball and that proved to be a very important insurance run.

Sunday is Stott's 27th birthday and he gave the 45,679 people at Citizens Bank Park a gift with that triple. The crowd was on edge all game -- Castellanos, the Game 2 hero, heard scattered boos in the middle innings after swinging and missing at two sliders -- but they had plenty to cheer about offensively in the final four innings.

5. The teams traded body blows in the ninth

Vientos does a lot of damage on pitches down in the zone, as Sánchez learned early in Game 2. In the top of the ninth inning, he showed he can go up and get a pitch too. Vientos climbed the ladder to drive this Matt Strahm fastball out of the park for a game-tying two-run homer. Look where Strahm threw this pitch. How did Vientos hit it?

All told, Vientos went 3 for 4 with a double and two home runs in Game 2. He drove in four runs. At 24 years and 300 days, he is the youngest player in National League history with three extra-base hits in a postseason game. The Mets called Vientos up for good on May 15 and he's simply been one of the most productive players in the league since. What a season for him.

Unlike the first game of last Monday's doubleheader in Atlanta or Game 3 of the Wild Card Series against the Brewers, New York's latest magical late-inning home run did not lead to a win. After Vientos tied the game, the Phillies punched back when Turner and Harper drew two-out walks in the bottom of the ninth, setting up Castellanos for the walk-off hit against Tylor Megill.

Philadelphia did major damage with two outs in Game 2. They made two quick outs to start the sixth and ninth innings before stringing together some baserunners and getting on the board. In the sixth, it was Turner poking a single to extend the inning and set up Harper and Castellanos for the back-to-back homers. In the ninth, it was two two-out walks before the walk-off single.

Only once in nine innings Sunday did the Phillies put the leadoff man on base. That came when José Buttó hit Realmuto in the side to begin the seventh inning. Realmuto was eventually stranded. Against a really good Mets pitching staff, the Phillies had to build their rallies the hard way. After a sluggish start to the game, Philadelphia's offense was very tenacious late, especially with two outs.

What's next?

Game 3 at Citi Field. Well, first an off-day on Monday, then Game 3 at Citi Field on Tuesday. This is a best-of-three series now. The first team to win two more games advances to the NL Championship Series. Aaron Nola and Sean Manaea are the scheduled starters for Game 3.

Updating Live
(69)
See New Posts
 
Pinned
Link copied

Phillies walk-off with 7-6 win over Mets in Game 2

After Mark Vientos tied it with a two-run home run in the top of the ninth inning, Nick Castellanos won it for the Phillies with a walk-off single in the bottom half. What a riveting back-and-forth game. Here is the game-winning knock:

The Citizens Bank Park crowd booed Castellanos earlier in Game 2, after he swung and missed at two sliders out of the zone. The commonwealth owes that man an apology. Castellanos hit a game-tying homer in the sixth and then walked it off in the ninth.

New York controlled Game 2 in the early innings. Vientos slugged a two-run home run against Cristopher Sánchez in the third and Pete Alonso added a solo shot in sixth. The Phillies tied the game when Bryce Harper and Castellanos hit back-to-back homers in the bottom of the sixth. That finally -- finally -- brought the Citizens Bank Park crowd to life.

This Mets team doesn't quit though, and in the half-inning after the Phillies tied the game, Brandon Nimmo regained the lead for New York with a solo homer. Mets manager Carlos Mendoza asked Edwin Díaz for a seven-out save, or at least asked him to escape a seventh-inning jam and get through the top of the lineup in the eighth.

Díaz was able to strike out Kyle Schwarber to strand two runners in the seventh inning. The Phillies got to him in the eighth though. Harper walked, Castellanos singled, then Bryson Stott tripled into the corner to score two runs. Vientos and Castellanos then traded body blows in the ninth to decide the game. What a thriller.

Philadelphia's Game 2 win evens the NLDS at one win apiece. The best-of-five series is now a best-of-three. Game 3 is Tuesday at Citi Field. Veterans Aaron Nola and Sean Manaea are the scheduled starting pitchers.

Mike Axisa
October 6, 2024, 11:29 PM
Oct. 06, 2024, 7:29 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Phillies win 7-6

Castellanos rockets a ball down the left-field line. Series is tied at 1-1.

 
Pinned
Link copied

First and second, one out. A single wins it with Turner's speed.

Mike Axisa
October 6, 2024, 11:21 PM
Oct. 06, 2024, 7:21 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Harper walks. Two on, but only one matters. Castellanos up.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Megill walks Turner to bring up Harper. We'll see how that one plays out.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Important to note: no ghost runner/Manfred Man/whatever in the playoffs.

Kate Feldman
October 6, 2024, 11:15 PM
Oct. 06, 2024, 7:15 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

We're an out away from free baseball in Philadelphia.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Nimmo being attended to after colliding with VIentos in left field.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Vientos ties it up

The Mets' relentless knack for the comeback manifested itself again in the ninth inning of Game 2 against the Phillies on Sunday. Down 6-4, slugging third baseman Mark Vientos came through with a clutch two-run homer off Matt Strahm:

It's 6-6 in Philly, and Game 2 is looking like a instant classic no matter how it turns out. 

Dayn Perry
October 6, 2024, 11:06 PM
Oct. 06, 2024, 7:06 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
Dayn Perry
October 6, 2024, 10:58 PM
Oct. 06, 2024, 6:58 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Strahm is in for the ninth

Phillies will attempt to even this best-of-five series at 1-apiece heading into Monday's travel day.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Stott gives the Phillies the lead with a triple

Bryson Stott has given the Phillies their first lead of the day here in the eighth inning, tripling off Edwin Díaz with runners at the corners and one down. Both runners scored, of course, turning a 4-3 deficit into a 5-4 edge with just three defensive outs remaining for the Phillies to record.

Here it is:

The Mets subsequently went to the bullpen again, summoning Tylor Megill. Megill generated weak infield contact off J.T. Realmuto's bat, but Mark Vientos was unable to harness it and Stott scored to make it 6-4.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Tylor Megill takes over after Edwin Díaz coughs up the lead to Bryson Stott.

Kate Feldman
October 6, 2024, 10:48 PM
Oct. 06, 2024, 6:48 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Civic apology for those Castellanos boos earlier is now in order. 

Dayn Perry
October 6, 2024, 10:43 PM
Oct. 06, 2024, 6:43 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

The Phillies are in business. Runners on first and second with one out. Díaz is approaching 20 pitches. Bryson Stott up.

Mike Axisa
October 6, 2024, 10:43 PM
Oct. 06, 2024, 6:43 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Big-time matchup here.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Díaz has never had a seven-out save. I don't think Carlos Mendoza will push him that far today. But maybe...

Kate Feldman
October 6, 2024, 10:40 PM
Oct. 06, 2024, 6:40 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Was it a swing?

Here's the side-view of Schwarber: 

Dayn Perry
October 6, 2024, 10:37 PM
Oct. 06, 2024, 6:37 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Díaz escapes

Make it 0 for 9 with 7 K for Schwarber against the Mets closer. The inning-ending strike three came on a check swing call. It looks to me like Schwarber went here, but it is close:

The Phillies had two on when Schwarber struck out to end the inning. I suppose the good news for them is Díaz is already in the game and is unlikely to go for the full seven-out save. Next inning is when things have to happen though. Turner and Harper are coming up.

Mike Axisa
October 6, 2024, 10:30 PM
Oct. 06, 2024, 6:30 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

I looked that up and then the broadcast said it like five seconds later. That's what I get for not procrastinating.

Mike Axisa
October 6, 2024, 10:28 PM
Oct. 06, 2024, 6:28 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Schwarber is 0 for 8 with 6 K against Díaz lifetime.

Mike Axisa
October 6, 2024, 10:27 PM
Oct. 06, 2024, 6:27 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

 Díaz is good against the opposite side, but I'm not sure about letting Schwarber face a right-hander here, even if he's a closer. 

Dayn Perry
October 6, 2024, 10:27 PM
Oct. 06, 2024, 6:27 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Have to think Díaz is coming in now.

Update: There he is.

Kate Feldman
October 6, 2024, 10:24 PM
Oct. 06, 2024, 6:24 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Playing with fire if you have a high leverage reliever named Buttó.

Mike Axisa
October 6, 2024, 10:22 PM
Oct. 06, 2024, 6:22 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

It's the seventh inning and Edwin Díaz is already warming up.

Mike Axisa
October 6, 2024, 10:18 PM
Oct. 06, 2024, 6:18 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Not-so-bold prediction: This game will not end 4-3.

Mike Axisa
October 6, 2024, 10:16 PM
Oct. 06, 2024, 6:16 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Mets counterpunch, take back lead

The Mets blew a 3-0 lead, and then in the next half inning they reclaimed it. They did so via this clutch solo homer from Brandon Nimmo: 

Late-inning dramatics have been the Mets' calling card this September/October, and this is no exception (provided you consider the seventh one of those late innings and not a late-middle inning -- you decide). During the regular season, Nimmo wasn't quite up to his usual standards with the bat, but with 23 homers the power was still there. It was certainly there on Sunday when the Mets needed it most. 

Dayn Perry
October 6, 2024, 10:14 PM
Oct. 06, 2024, 6:14 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

The Mets are only comfortable if they have to stage a comeback. All part of the plan.

Kate Feldman
October 6, 2024, 10:09 PM
Oct. 06, 2024, 6:09 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Kerkering is in to start the seventh/face the top of the New York lineup.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Bryce Harper, playoff masher

As of that last blast, Bryce Harper in 51 career playoff games has a slash line of .280/.389/.629 with 17 home runs. That's elite production when it matters most. 

Dayn Perry
October 6, 2024, 10:02 PM
Oct. 06, 2024, 6:02 pm EDT
See More

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    Live

    CBS Sports HQ

  • Image thumbnail
    3:40

    NLDS Highlights: Mets at Phillies - Game 1 (10/5)

  • Image thumbnail
    2:33

    NLDS Highlights: Padres at Dodgers- Game 1 (10/5)

  • Image thumbnail
    2:57

    ALDS Game 1 Highlights: Royals at Yankees (10/5)

  • Image thumbnail
    2:00

    ALDS Highlights: Tigers at Guardians - Game 1 (10/5)

  • Image thumbnail
    2:09

    MLB Winners and Losers: Biggest Winner From ALDS On Saturday

  • Image thumbnail
    0:59

    MLB Winners and Losers: Biggest Loser From ALDS On Saturday

  • Image thumbnail
    2:14

    MLB Winners and Losers: Biggest Winner From NLDS On Saturday

  • Image thumbnail
    1:30

    MLB Winners and Losers: Biggest Loser From NLDS On Saturday

  • Image thumbnail
    4:19

    Ohtani Powers Dodgers to Game 1 Victory Over Padres

  • Image thumbnail
    1:15

    See It: Yanks Start Off Postseason Campaign With A Bang

  • Image thumbnail
    7:39

    Yankees Hold Off Royals To Take 1-0 Series Lead

  • Image thumbnail
    2:22

    NLDS Sound Off: Mets, Phillies Talk Game 1 Clash

  • Image thumbnail
    1:47

    OMG! Mets Bats Come Alive In The 8th Of Game 1!

  • Image thumbnail
    7:40

    Mets Rally Late To Take 1-0 Series Lead Over Phillies

  • Image thumbnail
    3:11

    ALDS Preview: Tigers Ride Pitching, Hot Bats Heading Into Cleveland

  • Image thumbnail
    1:34

    ALDS Preview: Yankees Enter Royals Matchup With High Expectations

  • Image thumbnail
    1:28

    NLDS Preview: Shohei Ohtani Set For Postseason Debut With Dodgers

  • Image thumbnail
    0:18

    NLDS Preview: Joe Musgrove (Elbow) Out For Divisional Series

  • Image thumbnail
    3:11

    NLDS Preview: Mets Tab Senga As Game 1 Starter vs. Phillies

  • Image thumbnail
    1:54

    Reds Hiring Terry Francona

See All MLB Videos