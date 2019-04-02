Phillies vs. Nationals in Bryce Harper's D.C. return: Time, live stream, TV channel, prediction, pick, odds
Bryce Harper returns to Washington for the first time since choosing Philadelphia
One fun aspect of players choosing a different team in their division in free agency: The fans they left don't usually have to wait long to see them again. Bryce Harper and the Phillies visit Nationals Park on Tuesday night, as Harper returns to the stadium in which he played home games for seven years as a visitor for the first time.
The Phillies have aspirations of winning the World Series in 2019, as do the Nationals, who, even without Harper, have a solid team and are trying to get back the playoffs after disappointing 2018. The NL East is as competitive as ever this year, and Harper and the Phillies are trying to make a jump to the next level with other new faces such as J.T. Realmuto and Jean Segura.
Here's how to watch the Phillies and Nationals on Tuesday.
Phillies vs. Nationals
- Date: Tuesday, April 2
- Time: 7:45 p.m. ET (original 7:05 p.m. ET start delayed due to rain)
- Location: Nationals Park, Washington D.C.
- TV: MLB Network ,MASN2, NSP+
- Live stream: fuboTV (for fans in the Philadelphia market)
- Live Stats: GameTracker
- Picks: Check SportsLine's MLB pick sheet for all your daily odds.
- Odds: Washington -185 / Philadelphia +170
Storylines
Phillies: Bryce Harper is off to a fine start in Philly, with a pair of homers and three hits in his first nine at-bats (not to mention four walks). He's going to be dealing with a hostile crowd in Washington, and although he's tried to diffuse any animosity between himself and Nationals fans, expect boos to rain down any time he's at the plate.
Nationals: For the Nats, the idea is going to be to just play baseball and try not to get blinded by the noise. Max Scherzer is on the mound, so they have their ace going. Scherzer threw a gem against the Mets on Opening Day, but Jacob deGrom barely outlasted him. Scherzer is trying to avoid going 0-2 to start the year, and to do that he'll have to beat a Phillies team that swept its opening series.
Prediction
Max Scherzer starting is a pretty tough thing to bet against, so I would expect him to outlast Zach Eflin. Pitching should end up being the difference in a game with two solid lineups.
Pick: Nationals -185
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Harper returns to D.C. with the Phillies
This will be more than just a two-game series between division rivals in early April
-
Rockies, Marquez agree to 5 yr extension
Colorado bought out at least of Marquez's free agent seasons
-
MLB Tuesday: Harper makes D.C. return
Here is everything you need to know about the day in baseball
-
Brewers vs Reds odds, expert picks, bets
Adam Thompson has his finger on the pulse of the Milwaukee Brewers.
-
Top MLB DFS picks, lineups for April 2
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with nearly $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup adv...
-
Giants add to outfield with Pillar trade
Pillar was the longest-tenured member of the Blue Jays