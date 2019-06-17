Phillies vs. Nationals odds, line: MLB picks, predictions for June 17 from model on 33-18 roll

The Philadelphia Phillies look to get back on track on Monday when they face the Washington Nationals in the first of a four-game series. The Phillies (39-32) have fallen into second place in the division after losing three of four, including two of three to the first place Atlanta Braves. The Nationals (33-38), fourth in the division, have split their last three series since sweeping a two-game set against the Chicago White Sox earlier this month. Monday's first pitch from Nationals Park is set for 7:05 p.m. ET. The latest Phillies vs. Nationals odds show Washington favored at -143 on the money line (risk $143 to win $100), while the over-under for total runs scored is 10. Before making any Phillies vs. Nationals picks of your own, be sure to see the MLB predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model knows left-hander Patrick Corbin (5-5, 4.11 ERA) gets the start for the Nationals. Corbin will be looking to get back to the form he showed in late May against the Miami Marlins in a 5-0 win. In that game, he allowed just four hits and one walk while striking out five. For the season, he has struck out 94 batters in 85 1/3 innings and has a WHIP of 1.22.

Offensively, the Nationals have been led by third baseman Anthony Rendon, who was red-hot in a four-game series against Arizona, going 5-for-15 with two homers and four RBIs. Over the last nine games, he is 11-for-36 with five homers and 10 RBIs. Also swinging a hot bat is left fielder Juan Soto, who has three multi-hit games over his last six.

But just because Washington has won two of three does not mean it is the best value on the Phillies vs. Nationals money line.

That's because the Phillies are sending right-hander Jake Arrieta (6-5, 4.31 ERA) to the mound. He allowed three runs in six innings in his last start, a 7-4 win over Arizona.

Statistically, the Phillies have the edge over the Nationals in a number of categories, including doubles (140 to 117) and ERA (4.34 to 4.71). Catcher J.T. Realmuto owns an eight-game hitting streak. Rhys Hoskins (.271) has also been hot lately, going 9-for-27 with two doubles, two home runs and seven RBIs over his last eight games.

