The Philadelphia Phillies and Washington Nationals square off for a doubleheader on Friday in the nation's capital. The first game begins with an afternoon start and it serves as the second game of a weekend series. Philadelphia won the opener on Thursday by a 10-1 margin, improving to 33-31 this season. Washington is 23-43 and aiming to stop a five-game losing skid.

First pitch is at 1:05 p.m. ET in Washington. Caesars Sportsbook lists Philadelphia as a -220 favorite (risk $220 to win $100) on the money line, while the over-under, or total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, is 10.5 in the latest Phillies vs. Nationals odds. Before making any Nationals vs. Phillies picks, you need to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer simulation model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and it is off to a strong start to the 2022 season. It's on a 55-42 roll on top-rated MLB money-line picks through 10 weeks, returning over $600 for $100 players. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Phillies vs. Nationals, and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Now, here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Nationals vs. Phillies:

Phillies vs. Nationals money line: Phillies -220, Nationals +190

Phillies vs. Nationals over-under: 10.5 runs

Phillies vs. Nationals run line: Phillies -1.5 (-150)

Phillies vs. Nationals tickets: See tickets at StubHub

PHI: The Phillies are 11-9 in day games

WASH: The Nationals are 11-14 in day games

Why you should back the Phillies

Philadelphia is in a favorable run-scoring environment for this matchup. The Phillies rank in the top three of the National League in runs scored (314), home runs (84) and slugging percentage (.429) this season. Philadelphia is also in the top five of the NL in batting average, on-base percentage, doubles and stolen bases, and the Phillies have the highest OPS (.792) in road games of any team in MLB this season. Philadelphia is also facing a vulnerable starting pitcher in Washington's Joan Adon.

He has a 6.95 ERA this season and an 8.05 ERA in the last four starts. Adon has an ugly 1.76 WHIP with 5.7 walks per nine innings, and opponents have an .859 OPS against him. Washington's bullpen is also porous, posting one of the five worst marks in the NL in wins above replacement. Nationals relief pitchers have a 4.53 ERA and a sky-high home run rate of 1.24 allowed per nine innings, with Philadelphia starting pitcher Ranger Suarez entering the game having allowed three runs or fewer in 11 of 12 starts in 2022.

Why you should back the Nationals

Washington is struggling with a five-game losing streak, though positive regression could be in the offing. The Nationals are facing a Phillies team with a below-average bullpen, as Philadelphia's relief pitchers have a 4.20 ERA this season. Philadelphia also has the worst bullpen walk rate (4.62 per nine innings) in the National League and, by all accounts, the Phillies are one of the worst defensive teams in all of baseball.

Washington also puts the ball in play, posting a 19.4 percent strikeout rate and the fewest overall strikeouts in the NL this season. The Nationals have 106 doubles, an above-average figure, and Washington also ranks in the top five of the National League in both batting average (.254) and hits (565) this season.

How to make Nationals vs. Phillies picks

SportsLine's model is leaning under on the total, projecting 10.2 combined runs. It also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can only get the MLB model's picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Phillies vs. Nationals? And which side has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.