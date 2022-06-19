The Philadelphia Phillies aim for a sweep against the Washington Nationals on Sunday. Nationals Park hosts the finale of a five-game set in front of a national audience. Philadelphia won Saturday's game by a 2-1 margin in 10 innings. The Phillies are 15-2 in the last 17 games, winning five straight games overall.

First pitch is at 12:05 p.m. ET in Washington. Caesars Sportsbook lists Philadelphia as a -175 favorite (risk $175 to win $100) on the money line, while the over-under, or total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, is 9.5 in the latest Phillies vs. Nationals odds. Before finalizing any Nationals vs. Phillies picks, you need to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and it is off to a strong start to the 2022 season. It's on a 55-42 roll on top-rated MLB money-line picks through 10 weeks, returning over $600 for $100 players. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Phillies vs. Nationals, and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Nationals vs. Phillies:

Phillies vs. Nationals money line: Phillies -175, Nationals +155

Phillies vs. Nationals over-under: 9.5 runs

Phillies vs. Nationals run line: Phillies -1.5 (-115)

PHI: The Phillies are 13-9 in day games

WASH: The Nationals are 11-16 in day games

Why you should back the Phillies



Philadelphia's offense is impressive. The Phillies have scored 329 runs this season, No. 2 in the National League. Philadelphia is also in the top three of the league in home runs (87) and slugging percentage (.424). The Phillies are in the top five of the league in doubles (115) and stolen bases (41), with strongly above-average marks in batting average (.250) and on-base percentage (.321). Philadelphia is facing a Nationals bullpen that is also struggling.

Washington's relievers rank in the bottom five of the NL in wins above replacement and ERA (4.48). From there, Nationals starting pitcher Jackson Tetreault is making only his second Major League start, and he allowed seven earned runs in only four innings in his first outing. On the other side, Washington is last in the National League in home runs, and Philadelphia has a clear power advantage.

Why you should back the Nationals

Washington's lineup is in a strong position overall in this matchup. The Nationals are No. 2 in the National League with 589 hits, and Washington is elite at avoiding strikeouts. The Nationals strike out on only 19.6 percent of plate appearances, and Washington is No. 4 in the NL with a .253 batting average. Josh Bell has been scalding hot, with the former All-Star blasting four home runs in the series against Philadelphia. He has a .378 on-base percentage and a .482 slugging percentage with 22 extra-base hits this season.

Bell is joined by Juan Soto, who has more walks (55) than strikeouts (45) this season, and the two-time Silver Slugger winner enters Sunday with a career on-base percentage well over .400 and a career slugging percentage well over .500. Washington is also facing a Philadelphia starting pitcher in Zach Eflin who has a 7.13 ERA on the road in 2022.

How to make Nationals vs. Phillies picks

SportsLine's model is leaning over on the total, projecting 10.4 combined runs. It also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can only get the model's MLB picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Phillies vs. Nationals? And which side has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.