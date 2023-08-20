The Philadelphia Phillies (67-56) and the Washington Nationals (56-68) square off in the 2023 Little League Classic on Sunday Night Baseball. The Phillies are sitting in second place in the National League East standings. Meanwhile, the Nationals are currently in the fifth spot. On Saturday, the Phillies beat the Nationals 12-3. Zack Wheeler (9-5, 3.63 ERA) gets the start for the Phillies on Sunday, with Trevor Williams (5-7, 5.20 ERA) on the hill for the Nationals.

First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. ET. The Phillies are listed at -219 on the money line (risk $219 to win $100) in the latest Phillies vs. Nationals odds. The over/under for total runs scored is 8.5.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It went 331-285 on top-rated MLB money-line picks (+357) over the past two seasons. It entered Week 21 of the 2023 MLB season 61-47 on all top-rated MLB picks this season and has excelled on top-rated run-line picks, going 12-4 (+468).

Here are several MLB odds and trends for Nationals vs. Phillies:

Phillies vs. Nationals money line: Philadelphia -219, Washington +181

Phillies vs. Nationals run line: Washington +1.5 (+115)

Phillies vs. Nationals over/under: 8.5 runs

WAS: The Nationals boast a .260 team batting average, fifth best in the league

PHI: The Phillies have scored 28 runs over their last three games

Why you should back the Phillies



Nick Castellanos has been a rock-solid contributor for the Phillies. Castellanos owns solid pitch recognition skills to pair with his quick hands. He is leading the team in RBI (78) and hits (134) along with 21 home runs. In his last outing, Castellanos went 2-of-4 with a three-run home run and four total RBI.

Bryson Stott is a sound all-around player. Stott seems comfortable in the box due to his compact swing and bat speed. The 25-year-old also has good instincts on the defensive end. He's first on the team in batting average (.296) with 12 home runs and 50 RBI. In Saturday's win, Stott was 2-of-6 with a three-run homer.

Why you should back the Nationals

Lane Thomas continues to thrive for Washington this season. Thomas owns gap-producing power and has the strength to smack the ball out of the yard. The 27-year-old is also very patient at the plate. Thomas is first on the squad in batting average (.287), home runs (20), and hits (140). On Friday, he went 3-of-4 with one RBI and three base hits.

Designated hitter Joey Meneses has been a quality offensive threat. Meneses uses his quick hands and bat speed to make consistent contact. The 31-year-old is batting .281 with 11 home runs and 69 RBI. He has recorded at least two hits in four of his last six games. On Aug. 17 versus the Red Sox, Meneses was 2-of-5 with two doubles and five total RBI.

