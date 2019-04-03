Phillies vs. Nationals odds: Wednesday MLB picks, predictions from expert who's 16-4 on Philadelphia games

The Philadelphia Phillies will take on the Washington Nationals on Wednesday at 1:05 p.m. ET in the second of a three-game series in Washington. The Phillies will send out Aaron Nola, while Anibal Sanchez will start for the Nationals. Philadelphia is a -128 favorite, with the over-under for total runs scored set at 7.5 in the latest Phillies vs. Nationals odds. The two sides are extremely familiar, playing each other 19 times a year. The Nationals won the season series last year 11-8, but the Phillies poached Bryce Harper from the Nationals in free agency and added four other former All-Stars via free agency or trade. That should set up an incredibly intriguing season series in 2019. So before you make any MLB predictions, consult the Phillies vs. Nationals picks from SportsLine's top MLB handicapper, Adam Thompson.

Thompson raked in the winnings as SportsLine's top MLB handicapper last year, hitting on 61 percent of his money line picks for a massive profit of $4,062 to $100 players. Late last season and carrying into this year, he had a streak that included hitting every World Series game and nailing the Mariners' win over the Athletics in the 2019 opener in Japan. Thompson is also on an astonishing 16-4 run picking games involving the Phillies.

Now, he's locked in his Nationals vs. Phillies picks for Wednesday.

Thompson knows that Nola gives the Phillies an edge on Wednesday. The Phillies' ace was a little erratic on Opening Day, walking five batters. However, he was able to keep the Braves at bay with by striking out eight and giving up just two hits on his way to the decision in a 10-4 win.

Nola wound up generating a respectable 12 swinging strikes in the win over Atlanta, but he's been much more dominant than that against the Nationals recently. In 2018 against Washington, Nola generated an average of over 18 swinging strikes per game, struck out 35 over 33.2 innings, and had a 2.14 ERA.

On the other side, Sanchez is coming off an impressive year with the Braves and gives the Nationals a chance to provide value on the Phillies vs. Nationals money line.

Sanchez had a 2.83 ERA in 2018 in Atlanta while striking out 135 in 136.2 innings. In two starts against the Phillies, he had a 0.82 ERA over 11 innings with eight strikeouts. Phillies hitters had an abysmal .533 OPS against Sanchez in 2018.

Adding a cutter was the genesis of improved play from Sanchez. If he can continue relying on that pitch, leaning on his change-up, and avoiding the flat fastball that got him in trouble previously in his career, he could have plenty of success again in 2019.

Thompson has studied Phillies vs. Nationals from every angle. We can tell you he's leaning over, but he's also unearthed a hidden X-factor you're not even thinking about that determines which side of the money line has the value.

So who wins Nationals vs. Phillies? And what hidden x-factor makes one side a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Nationals vs. Phillies money line to jump on now, all from the expert who hit 61 percent of his MLB money line picks in 2018 for a profit of more than $4,000 to $100 bettors.