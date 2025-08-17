A National League East series comes to an end as the Philadelphia Phillies (70-53) and Washington Nationals (50-73) play in a Sunday matinee. Washington has taken two of the three games thus far, including a 2-0 win over Philadelphia yesterday. The Phillies have dropped four of their last five matchups. Mitchell Parker (7-13, 5.55 ERA) starts for the Nationals, while Aaron Nola (1-7, 6.16 ERA) counters for Philadelphia.

First pitch from Nationals Park is set for 11:35 a.m. ET. The Phillies are the -198 money-line favorites in the latest Phillies vs. Nationals odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, while the over/under for total runs scored is 10.

Phillies vs. Nationals money line Phillies -198, Nationals +166 at FanDuel Phillies vs. Nationals over/under 10 runs Phillies vs. Nationals run line Philadelphia -1.5 (-126)

Why the Phillies can win

Left fielder Kyle Schwarber is a serious power hitter, ranking second in the MLB in home runs (43), first in RBI (101), and third in OPS (.947). In Friday's win over Washington, Schwarber was 1-of-3 with a three-run home run. Shortstop Trea Turner also provides this team with another playmaker.

He's first on the team in batting average (.289) and hits (145) with 52 RBI. Turner is currently on a six-game hitting streak, going 3-of-4 with three base hits on Saturday. Philadelphia has a 30-22 run line record after a loss and a 55-44 record with no rest.

Why the Nationals can win

Left fielder James Wood has hammered 25 home runs and 80 runs driven in this season. Wood recorded a hit in eight of his last nine games. In his previous outing, the 22-year-old was 1-of-4 with a double and two RBI.

Shortstop CJ Abrams enters this game with a .266 batting average, 16 homers, and 48 RBI. Abrams is also on a four-game hitting streak. Washington has a 59-48 run line record as the underdog and a 15-13 run line record in divisional games.

How to make Phillies vs. Nationals picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the total, projecting 9.6 combined runs.

So who wins Phillies vs. Nationals, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.