The Philadelphia Phillies will look to extend their winning streak to five games when they take on the Washington Nationals in the first of a three-game series on Friday night. Philadelphia is coming off a three-game sweep of the Seattle Mariners, while Washington won two of three games against the New York Mets. The Nationals (52-75), who are fifth in the National League East, are 27-36 on the road this season. The Phillies (74-53), who are first in the NL East, are 40-21 on their home field in 2025.

First pitch from Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia is set for 6:45 p.m. ET. The Phillies have won six of the past 10 meetings with the Nationals. Philadelphia is a -172 favorite on the money line (risk $172 to win $100) in the latest Nationals vs. Phillies odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over-under, is 9.5.

Nationals vs. Phillies money line Washington +143, Philadelphia -172 at DraftKings Sportsbook Nationals vs. Phillies over/under 9.5 runs Nationals vs. Phillies run line Philadelphia -1.5 (+121) Nationals vs. Phillies picks See picks at SportsLine Nationals vs. Phillies streaming Fubo (Try for free)

Right-hander Taijuan Walker (4-6, 3.34 ERA) is expected to get the start for Philadelphia. In 26 games, including 15 starts, Walker has logged 91.2 innings, allowing 90 hits, 34 earned runs and 28 walks, while striking out 65. In a 2-0 loss at Washington on Saturday, he pitched 6.2 innings, allowing six hits, two earned runs and two walks, while striking out three. He received a no-decision in a 4-1 win against the Cincinnati Reds on Aug. 11. In that game, he pitched six innings, allowing six hits, one earned run and one walk with two strikeouts.

Shortstop Trea Turner has been on fire. He is on a 10-game hitting streak, recording multiple hits in six of those. In Wednesday's 11-2 win over the Seattle Mariners, he was 5-for-6 with a triple and two RBI with three runs scored. In 125 games this season, he is hitting .301 with 28 doubles, five triples, 59 RBI, 87 runs scored and 31 stolen bases.

Washington is expected to send right-hander Cade Cavalli (1-0, 2.20 ERA) to the mound. He will be making his fourth start. He was solid in his last outing, earning the win in Saturday's victory over Philadelphia. In that game, he pitched seven innings, allowing seven hits with no walks and five strikeouts. In 16.1 innings this season, he has allowed 17 hits, four earned runs and four walks, while striking out 14.

Shortstop C.J. Abrams is among the Nationals' top hitters. In 112 games this season, he is hitting .265 with 27 doubles, five triples, 16 homers, 50 RBI and 26 stolen bases. In Sunday's 11-9 loss to the Phillies, he was 3-for-5 with a double, one RBI and two runs scored. He was 2-for-5 with a triple and an RBI in an 8-5 loss to the Kansas City Royals on Aug. 12.

