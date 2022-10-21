The Philadelphia Phillies haven't hosted an NLCS game since being eliminated by the Giants in Game 6 on Oct. 23, 2010. Just about 12 years later on Friday, they'll finally get another one. Expect the ballpark to be rocking. They'll play host to the San Diego Padres in Game 3 of the best-of-seven series.

The series is 1-1 heading to Philly. The Phillies struck first with a 2-0 win in Game 1, thanks to two solo homers and outstanding pitching. Game 2 was a bit different. The Phillies sprung out to an early lead but the Padres stormed back to win 8-5.

You can view the full postseason schedule by clicking here, and here's the 2022 playoff bracket. Now, let's get to the important stuff for Game 3.

How to watch

Date: Friday, Oct. 21 | Time: 7:37 p.m. ET

Location: Citizens Bank Park (Philadelphia)

TV channel: FS1 | Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Odds: SD -115; PHI -105; O/U: 7.5 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Starting pitchers: RHP Joe Musgrove (10-7, 2.93 ERA) vs. RHP Ranger Suàrez (10-7, 3.65 ERA)

Latest Odds: Philadelphia Phillies +100 Bet Now

Preview

Musgrove was an All-Star for the first time in 2022 and has carried that over into a great showing in the playoffs. The right-hander was stellar in New York to close down the Mets in Game 3 of the Wild Card Series and gave up two runs on six hits in six innings in Game 4 against the Dodgers, keeping his team close enough to come back and eliminate L.A.

The only time the Phillies saw Musgrove this season was one of his worst outings of the year. He coughed up six runs on seven hits in six innings and only struck out one on June 23.

Nick Castellanos and Jean Segura have good history against Musgrove. Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper do not, however, Harper now has a record-tying seven straight playoff games with an extra-base hit. He's hit .464/.483/1.036 with four doubles, four triples, seven RBI and seven runs in those seven games.

Suárez was terrible in his last start of the season, but it was the day after the Phillies clinched a playoff berth and celebrated. Before that, Suárez had a 2.33 ERA in his previous 13 starts. He started Game 1 of the NLDS and only allowed a solo homer to score in 3 1/3 innings of work while striking out five. Of course, he also walked five. Suárez saw the Padres once this year and was great, giving up two runs in 7 1/3 innings.

The Padres' bats woke up in Game 2. Brandon Drury and Josh Bell had big games, Juan Soto came through with a huge double and Manny Machado continues to swing a hot bat.

Prediction

The Padres have a small advantage with the starting pitching matchup -- and the momentum, if you believe in that -- but I like the Phillies returning home. It'll provide the boost they need, even if it comes late in the game.

Pick: Phillies 5, Padres 3