The Philadelphia Phillies are one win away from the World Series. They will try to win the pennant in front of their home fans on Sunday in NLCS Game 5 against the San Diego Padres. The Padres are unlikely to go without a fight, however. They've already knocked two 100-win teams from the playoffs and have shown resilience throughout their run.

Just a few weeks ago, the Phillies were in danger of missing the playoffs. They stormed back to steal Game 1 in St. Louis, controlled the defending champion Braves pretty much throughout the NLDS and now are up 3-1 on the Padres in the NLCS.

You can view the full postseason schedule by clicking here, and here's the 2022 playoff bracket. Now, let's get to the important stuff for Game 5.

How to watch

Date: Sunday, Oct. 23 | Time: 2:37 p.m. ET

Location: Citizens Bank Park (Philadelphia)

TV channel: FS1 | Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Odds: PHI -140; SD +118; O/U: 6.5 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Starting pitchers: RHP Yu Darvish (16-8, 3.10 ERA) vs. RHP Zack Wheeler (10-7, 3.65 ERA)

Preview

It's a rematch of Game 1. Darvish gave up solo homers to Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber and that was pretty much it. He allowed only one other hit and one walk in his seven innings of work. He struck out seven. He had really good stuff, he just got beat twice by two of the premier power hitters in the league.

Darvish was worse on the road this year by nearly a run (3.50 ERA vs. 2.60 at home), but he also threw well on the road in Game 1 of the Wild Card Series.

Wheeler was brilliant in Game 1 of this series and he has been throughout the playoffs. He went seven scoreless, lowering his playoff ERA to 1.40 in 19 1/3 innings. In Game 1, he only gave up one hit and one walk while striking out eight. He was dominant and in total control throughout.

Both bullpens have been worked hard, but the Padres still haven't used Robert Suarez or Josh Hader in Philadelphia. They could combine for three or even four innings. It's an elimination game, after all. On the Phillies' side, Seranthony Domínguez will be their main high-leverage arm. He got a six-out save in Game 3 and didn't pitch in Game 4. José Alvarado also got to rest in Game 4, so he should be good to go as well.

The forecast calls for rain, so this aspect could alter plans. Hopefully there's no start and stop.

Prediction

It just feels like this series is over after the Phillies stormed back and won on Saturday to erase a four-run deficit. They have their ace with their two best relievers fresh and the offense is feeling it.

Pick: Phillies 6, Padres 1