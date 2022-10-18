The Philadelphia Phillies and San Diego Padres will kick off the National League Championship Series on Tuesday night at Petco Park in San Diego. The Phillies, who defeated the St. Louis Cardinals and Atlanta Braves to reach this point, are seeking their first pennant since 2009. The Padres, having topped the New York Mets and Los Angeles Dodgers, are looking for their first World Series trip since 1998.

How to watch

Date: Tuesday, Oct. 18 | Time: 8:03 p.m. ET

Location: Petco Park (San Diego, California)

TV channel: FS1

Odds: SD -130; PHI +110; O/U: 6.5 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Starting pitchers: RHP Zack Wheeler (12-7, 2.82 ERA) vs. RHP Yu Darvish (16-8, 3.10 ERA)

Preview

The Phillies will start ace Zack Wheeler while the Padres counter with Yu Darvish. Wheeler has started twice this postseason, amassing a 2.19 ERA in 12 innings of work. Darvish has also started twice with similar surface-level results, as he's sporting a 3.00 ERA after 12 innings. It's worth noting that, historically, MLB teams who go up 1-0 in best-of-seven series go on to win that series more than 64 percent of the time.

Prediction

These two teams have served as the agents of chaos this October. Let's keep the weirdness going by having the Phillies steal a tight Game 1 on the road.

Pick: Phillies 3, Padres 2