The Philadelphia Phillies and Pittsburgh Pirates open their post-All Star break campaigns on Friday evening in Pittsburgh. The Phillies have a league-leading 62-34 record, while Pittsburgh is .500 at 48-48. Righty Aaron Nola (11-4, 3.38 ERA) is on the mound for the Phillies, while lefty Martin Perez (1-5, 5.15 ERA) will get the start for Pittsburgh.

First pitch is 6:40 p.m. ET from PNC Park. The latest Phillies vs. Pirates odds via SportsLine consensus list Philadelphia as the -145 favorite on the money line (risk $145 to win $100). The over/under is 8. Before making any Pirates vs. Phillies picks, be sure to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer simulation model.

Phillies vs. Pirates money line: Phillies -145, Pirates +122

Phillies vs. Pirates over/under: 8 runs

Phillies vs. Pirates run line: Phillies -1.5 (+117)

For Pirates vs. Phillies, one of the top picks from SportsLine's model is that Philadelphia first baseman Bryce Harper goes Over 1.5 total bases (+102). He records 2.2 total bases in the simulation and the model gives this a five-star ranking, its most confident grade.

Harper has an OPS of 1.010 in July and he even carried that momentum into the All-Star Game, where he recorded a double. Harper's splits against lefties, which is what he'll see in Perez, are even more impressive. He's hitting .316 with a .598 slugging percentage and an OPS of 1.016 this season against southpaws.

After a solid start to the season, Perez now has an 8.11 ERA since the start of May, so look for Harper to take advantage of this matchup and clear this line at a plus-money return. See more picks at SportsLine.

