The Texas Rangers go for the season-opening sweep over the Philadelphia Phillies when they meet on Sunday Night Baseball. The Phillies (0-2), who finished third in the National League East at 87-75, were the World Series runner-ups a year ago, losing in six games to the champion Houston Astros. The Rangers (2-0), who placed fourth in the American League West, were 68-94, 38 games behind Houston. Texas has outscored Philadelphia 27-10 in the first two games.

First pitch from Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, is set for 7:08 p.m. ET. The Rangers lead the all-time series 14-7, including an 11-2 edge in games played in Arlington. Texas is a –130 favorite on the money line (risk $130 to win $100) in the latest Phillies vs. Rangers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over-under, is 8.5.

Phillies vs. Rangers money line: Philadelphia +110, Texas -130

Phillies vs. Rangers over-under: 8.5 runs

Phillies vs. Rangers run line: Rangers -1.5 (+158)

PHI: The Under is 4-0-1 in the Phillies' last five interleague games against a team with a winning record

TEX: The Rangers are 6-2 in their last eight interleague home games

Why you should back the Rangers



Texas left-hander Martin Perez will take the mound after a solid 2022 season. In 32 games, all starts, Perez was 12-8 with a 2.89 ERA. In 196.1 innings, he allowed 178 hits, 63 earned runs, 11 home runs, while walking 69 and striking out 169. In two starts against the Phillies a year ago, he was 1-0 and did not allow a run, but gave up 10 hits and seven walks, while striking out 10 in 13 innings.

First baseman Nathaniel Lowe is off to a fast start to the season. In two games, he is 4-for-9 with a double and three RBI. He has a .556 slugging % with a 1.056 OPS. Lowe had a solid season in 2022, batting .302 in 157 games with a .492 slugging percentage and .851 OPS. He had 26 doubles, three triples, 27 homers and 76 RBI. In four games against Philadelphia, he registered a homer and one RBI.

Why you should back the Phillies

Philadelphia will look to get into the win column for the first time when they send left-hander Bailey Falter to the hill. Falter pitched in 20 games a year ago, making 16 starts. In 84 innings pitched, he was 6-4 with a 3.86 ERA with 17 walks and 74 strikeouts. This will be the first time he will face Texas. In his two-year career, Falter is 8-5 in 42 games, including 17 starts, with a 4.36 ERA. In 117.2 innings, he has allowed 119 hits, 57 earned runs, 23 walks and 108 strikeouts.

Offensively, the Phillies have had a number of solid performances so far this year, including a 2-for-4 and two RBI performance by designated hitter Nick Castellanos in Saturday's loss. Castellanos is looking to bounce back from what was a down year for him last season when he hit .263 in 136 games with 27 doubles, 13 homers and 62 RBI. He had driven in 100 as a member of the Cincinnati Reds in 2021. For his career, he is a .277 hitter with 181 homers and 656 RBI.

