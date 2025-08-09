The Philadelphia Phillies will look to secure the series win when they battle the Texas Rangers in a key interleague matchup on Saturday. The Phillies won Friday's series opener 9-1. Philadelphia is 6-4 over the past 10 games, while Texas is 4-6 over that same stretch. Left-hander Jesus Luzardo (10-5, 4.32 ERA) gets the start for the Phillies, while the Rangers counter with right-hander Jacob deGrom (10-4, 2.80 ERA).

First pitch from Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, is set for 7:15 p.m. ET. Texas is a -134 favorite (risk $134 to win $100) in the latest Phillies vs. Rangers odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while Philadelphia is a +114 underdog (risk $100 to win $114). The over/under for total runs scored is 7. Before making any Phillies vs. Rangers picks, be sure to see the MLB betting predictions from SportsLine's proven model. Bet on Phillies vs. Rangers and every other MLB game at DraftKings, where you can get $200 in bonus bets after new users bet at least $5 with their first wager, in addition to more than $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket from YouTube and YouTube TV with the latest DraftKings promo code:

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It enters Week 20 of the 2025 MLB season a profitable 28-23 on top-rated MLB money-line picks. It has excelled making home run prop picks this season, returning nearly 60 units of profit. Anybody following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns. Also, see the model's picks for Braves vs. Marlins.

New users can also check out the latest BetMGM promo code and FanDuel promo code, just to name a few, to get even more value. At BetMGM, new users can get up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if their first bet loses.

Here are the model's three best bets for Phillies vs. Rangers:

Bryce Harper, Phillies, Over 1.5 total bases (+120)

Trea Turner, Phillies, Over 1.5 total bases (+133)

Jacob deGrom, Rangers, Under 6.5 strikeouts (-148)

Bryce Harper Over 1.5 total bases (+120)

Harper has 42 extra-base hits in 87 games played this season, including 25 doubles and 17 home runs. He has been under that total in each of the last three games, but has surpassed that total in five of the past 10. In a 7-5 loss to the Detroit Tigers on Aug. 2, he was 3-for-4 with a homer and two RBI. DraftKings has this prop at +120. The model projects him to finish with 1.9 hits in this matchup, giving this a 4.5 star rating.

Trea Turner Over 1.5 total bases (+133)

Turner is among the Phillies' leading hitters with a .286 batting average with 24 doubles, four triples, 11 homers and 46 RBI. DraftKings' over/under for Turner's total bases is posted at 1.5. He's cleared that number in back-to-back games. In Friday's game, he was 2-for-4 with a double, home run and five RBI. He was 3-for-4 with a double, triple and one RBI in Wednesday's 5-1 loss to the Baltimore Orioles. You can bet this prop at FanDuel, where you can get $150 in bonus bets with a winning wager of $5 or more with the latest FanDuel promo code:

Jacob deGrom Under 6.5 strikeouts (-148)

DeGrom has started 22 games this season, logging 128.2 innings, allowing 92 hits, 40 earned runs and 29 walks with 135 strikeouts. He has registered six or fewer strikeouts in 11 games this year. FanDuel has his strikeout over/under set at 6.5. In his last outing, a 5-4 loss at Seattle on Sunday, he pitched five innings, allowing four hits, five earned runs, three walks and five strikeouts. The model is projecting 5.5 strikeouts and has a four-star rating.

Want more MLB picks for Saturday?

You've seen the model's MLB picks for Phillies vs. Rangers on Saturday. Now, get every MLB pick from No. 1 expert Bruce Marshall, who is up nearly 12 units on his last 164 MLB picks.