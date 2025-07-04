The Philadelphia Phillies (51-36) host the Cincinnati Reds (45-42) in an NL showdown that begins on the 4th of July. Both teams head into this game coming off a win. The Reds topped the Boston Red Sox 8-4 on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the Phillies have won three of its past four games, outlasting the San Diego Padres 5-1 on July 2. Andrew Abbott (7-1, 1.79 ERA) gets the start for the Reds. Jesus Luzardo (7-4, 4.06 ERA) is on the hill for the Phillies.

Why the Reds can win

Shortstop Elly De La Cruz is leading the team in home runs (18) and hits (92) and is 12th in the majors in RBI (58). The 23-year-old has recorded at least two hits in five of his last nine games. On June 29 against the Padres, De La Cruz was 2-of-4 with one run driven in.

Abbott takes the mound and has allowed one or fewer runs in four straight games. The 26-year-old has also racked up at least five strikeouts in four of his last six matchups. Cincinnati has a 34-17 run line record as the underdog and a 21-12 run line record as the away underdog. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why the Phillies can win

Left fielder Kyle Schwarber is tied for fourth in the MLB in home runs (26), tied for 12th in RBI (58), and ninth in OPS (.912). In addition, he has 78 hits and 10 doubles. The 32-year-old belted a home run in a contest against the Padres on Wednesday.

Shortstop Trea Turner ranks first on the team in batting average (.297) and hits (104). He also has 11 home runs and 39 RBI. The three-time All-Star is on a three-game hitting streak, going 1-of-4 with one run scored in his last outing. Philadelphia has an 8-6 run line record with one day of rest. See which team to back at SportsLine.

