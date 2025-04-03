The Philadelphia Phillies look to complete the three-game sweep when they face the Colorado Rockies on Thursday afternoon. Philadelphia earned a 6-1 win in Monday's opener and a 5-1 victory on Wednesday. The Rockies (1-4), who finished fifth in the National League West at 61-101, were just 24-57 on the road last season. The Phillies (4-1), who won the NL East with a 95-67 mark, were 54-27 on their home field in 2024.

First pitch from Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia is set for 1:05 p.m. ET. The Phillies have won 16 of the past 20 meetings. Philadelphia is a –220 favorite on the money line (risk $220 to win $100) in the latest Rockies vs. Phillies odds from SportsLine consensus, while the total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over/under, is 9.5.

Anybody following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Rockies vs. Phillies money line: Colorado +180, Philadelphia -220 at BetMGM

Rockies vs. Phillies over/under: 9.5 runs

Rockies vs. Phillies run line: Philadelphia -1.5 (-114)

COL: The Rockies are 2-8 on the money line over the past 10 games

PHI: The Phillies are 5-5 on the money line over the past 10 games

Why the Phillies can cover

Philadelphia will send veteran right-hander Taijuan Walker to the mound. Walker is in his third season with the Phillies. Philadelphia is hoping he returns to form after a disappointing 2024. In 19 games last season, including 15 starts, he was 3-7 with a 7.10 ERA with 37 walks and 58 strikeouts. He has pitched in 217 career games, including 209 starts, going 72-63 with a 4.19 ERA, walking 392, while striking out 1,002 – nearly a 2.6-1 strikeout-to-walk ratio. He has dominated the Rockies throughout his career, going 3-1 with a 2.34 ERA with 18 walks and 47 strikeouts in eight starts.

The offense has been paced by second baseman Edmundo Sosa. In Wednesday's win over the Rockies, he was 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI. He has had multiple hits in all four games he has played in, and is batting .600 with four doubles and five RBI. In 13 career games against Colorado, he has four doubles, one triple and seven RBI.

Why the Rockies can cover

Colorado will counter with right-hander Antonio Senzatela (0-0, 0.00 ERA). He received a no-decision in his first start, a 2-1 win at Tampa Bay on Saturday. In 4.1 innings, he allowed nine hits and two walks with no strikeouts. The ninth-year veteran has started 123 of 149 career appearances, and has compiled a 39-44 overall record. In 696.1 innings, he has allowed 796 hits, 219 walks and 458 strikeouts, while registering a 4.87 ERA.

Center fielder Brenton Doyle has had a solid start to his season. In five games, he is hitting .250 with one RBI. In Monday's loss to the Phillies, he was among Colorado's bright spots, going 3-for-4 with a walk. In 10 career games against Philadelphia, he is batting .278 with one homer, one RBI and six stolen bases.

