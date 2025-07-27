The Philadelphia Phillies go for the three-game sweep when they face the New York Yankees on Sunday afternoon. Philadelphia earned a 12-5 win on Friday and followed that up with a 9-4 victory on Saturday. The Phillies (60-44), who have won four of five, are 27-25 on the road this season. The Yankees (56-48), who have lost three in a row and seven of 10, are 30-21 on their home field in 2025. New York will be without outfielder Aaron Judge (elbow).

First pitch from Yankee Stadium in New York is set for 1:35 p.m. ET. The Yankees have won seven of the last 10 meetings with the Phillies. Philadelphia is a -135 favorite on the money line (risk $135 to win $100) in the latest Phillies vs. Yankees odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over-under, is 7.5. Before making any Yankees vs. Phillies picks, be sure to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model. New users can take advantage of the latest DraftKings promo code, which offers $150 in bonus bets:

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It entered Week 17 of the 2025 MLB season 46-43 on top-rated MLB picks. It has excelled in making home run prop picks this season, returning more than 40 units of profit. Anybody following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Phillies vs. Yankees and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Phillies vs. Yankees, which you can get in on with a DraftKings promo code or a FanDuel promo code.

Phillies vs. Yankees money line Philadelphia -135, New York +111 at DraftKings Sportsbook Phillies vs. Yankees over/under 7.5 runs Phillies vs. Yankees run line Philadelphia -1.5 (+128) Phillies vs. Yankees picks See picks at SportsLine Phillies vs. Yankees streaming Fubo (Try for free)

Why the Phillies can win

Right-hander Zack Wheeler (9-3, 2.39 ERA) is expected to get the start for Philadelphia. In 20 starts this season, he has logged 128 innings pitched, allowing 86 hits, 34 earned runs and 26 walks, while striking out 164. In his last outing, he received a no-decision in a 3-2 win over the Boston Red Sox on Monday. In that game, he pitched six innings, allowing seven hits, two earned runs and no walks, while striking out 10.

First baseman Bryce Harper is among the Phillies' offensive leaders. In 76 games this season, he is batting .266 with 22 doubles, 15 homers, 43 RBI, 47 runs scored and 10 stolen bases. He was 1-for-5 with a homer, one walk and one stolen base on Saturday. He was 2-for-4 with two doubles and one run scored in the win over Boston on Monday. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why the Yankees can win

Left-hander Carlos Rodon (10-7, 3.10 ERA) is expected to take the mound for New York. In 21 starts, he has pitched 124.2 innings, allowing 85 hits, 49 runs – 43 earned – with 46 walks and 139 strikeouts. He is coming off a 4-1 loss at Toronto on Monday. In that game, he pitched five innings, allowing six hits, four runs – two earned – with five walks and four strikeouts. He has registered no fewer than four strikeouts in each of his appearances this season. SportsLine's model is projecting Rodon to finish with Under 6.5 strikeouts, projecting he'll finish with 6.0 on average.

With Judge out, the Yankees will look to first baseman Paul Goldschmidt to help provide some offense. In 97 games this year, he is batting .287 with 23 doubles, one triple, eight homers, 37 RBI and five stolen bases. He was 2-for-4 in Friday's loss to Philadelphia. In 50 career games against the Phillies, he is hitting .268 with 15 doubles, one triple, eight homers, 29 RBI and five stolen bases in six attempts. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Yankees vs. Phillies picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 9.3 runs, and it says one side of the money line has all the value. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's MLB picks.

So who wins Yankees vs. Phillies, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.