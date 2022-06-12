It was one hell of a ride, but the Philadelphia Phillies' nine-game winning streak has come to an end. They were battered by the Diamondbacks on Sunday, 13-1, leaving no doubt that the streak would conclude.

Still, this was a winning streak to be celebrated, as it was one of the longest in franchise history. There have only been eight longer streaks in Phillies history, with the most recent being an 11-game winning streak from Sept. 12-24 in 2010. The franchise-record winning streak is 13 games, which happened both in 1977 and 1991.

It wasn't just the winning going on here. First of all, manager Joe Girardi was fired after the first win and interim manager Rob Thomson proceeded to win the next eight games. Plenty of commentary from around the situation shows that the players are rallying behind Thomson, who is now 8-1 as interim manager, and have enjoyed playing under him.

Also, they were crushing teams. During the nine-game winning streak, the Phillies outscored opponents 64-24. There were blowout wins and improbable comebacks. Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber led the power surge, but it trickled down to lesser-known names such as the walk-off homer from Bryson Stott last Sunday.

The most significant takeaway, though, is the winning streak got the Phillies back in contention. They were 21-29 at the end of May after three straight extra-inning losses. Even after Sunday's loss, they are an even 30-30, and that's not too far back of playoff position. They still have a lot of season left, but if the Phillies do end up making the playoffs this year, this winning streak will have been one of the things that saved the season.