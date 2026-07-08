Phillies ace Zack Wheeler calls out 'BS' All-Star snub, blames Sunday start rule: 'I feel like I've earned it'

Phillies right-hander Zack Wheeler is a clear All-Star Game snub this year and he is not happy about it. After taking out his frustration on the Reds with a 14-strikeout masterpiece Tuesday night (PHI 4, CIN 1), Wheeler called out MLB for omitting him from the All-Star Game roster as well as the first round of replacement pitchers.

"It pisses me off," Wheeler said. "It's kind of BS. Maybe if I wasn't necessarily right in there, I wouldn't be saying this, but I feel like I've earned it … Just because I pitch on a certain day, I can't pitch an All-Star Game, or even be there, or get the recognition for it."

Braxton Ashcraft (Pirates), Jesús Luzardo (Phillies), and Riley O'Brien (Cardinals) were added to the National League All-Star roster on Tuesday to replace Max Meyer (Marlins), Jacob Misiorowski (Brewers), and Paul Skenes (Pirates). Meyer, Skenes, and The Miz all line up to pitch Sunday, and, by rule, pitchers who start the Sunday before the All-Star break cannot pitch in the All-Star Game.

Wheeler is in that camp as well. He lines up to start Philadelphia's final game of the first half. That said, he can still be named to the roster like Meyer, Misiorowski, and Skenes and recognized as an All-Star, then be replaced on the roster. The All-Star Game will be played at Citizens Bank Park this year, which would allow Wheeler to acknowledge his home crowd and vice versa.

"I feel fine the second and third days (after a start), when I usually throw my bullpen," Wheeler added as he made his case to pitch in the All-Star Game. "So I'd be fine throwing an inning, but it's not even an option, I guess."

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If a player voted into the All-Star Game starting lineup by the fans is unable to play, he is replaced by the next highest vote-getter. Otherwise, MLB selects All-Star Game replacements. Pitchers replace pitchers, position players replace position players, and every team must have an All-Star. Otherwise, there are no rules for who replaces whom on the All-Star roster.

Tuesday's gem improved Wheeler to 9-1 with a 2.28 ERA in 14 starts this season. His under-the-hood numbers are terrific as well: 3.12 FIP and a 2.70 expected ERA with a 4.90 strikeout-to-walk ratio. Wheeler ranks 18th among pitchers with 2.9 WAR despite not making his season debut until April 25 following surgery to treat thoracic outlet syndrome.

Wheeler, a three-time All-Star and two-time NL Cy Young runner-up, is in his seventh season with the Phillies. Tuesday's win combined with the Braves loss (PIT 12, ATL 4) moved the Phillies to within two games of the NL East lead. It is the closest they've been since April 13. They were 9 ½ games back as recently as June 7.