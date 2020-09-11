On Thursday, Philadelphia Phillies manager Joe Girardi announced that starting pitcher Zack Wheeler was going to miss his next start due to injury. Wheeler suffered an injury to the nail of his right middle finger while he was putting on pants.

"You can't make this stuff up," Girardi told the media on Thursday "It's very sore," Girardi added.

Well this is certainly an injury that you don't see every day.

The news comes on the heels of the Phillies bullpen blowing yet another game. The Marlins came back to beat the Phillies 7-6 courtesy of four runs in the final two innings.

Wheeler was supposed to start on Saturday against the Marlins, but now he isn't slated to start until sometime next week at the earliest. On Friday, Girardi announced that the Phillies would feel fortunate if Wheeler was able to make his start on Monday. He also revealed that Wheeler's nail may have to be removed after it was caught in the zipper of his pants.

Wheeler's last start came on Monday when he yielded three runs in six innings against the New York Mets.

The veteran right-hander had signed a five-year, $118 million contract with the Phillies this past offseason after spending the first five seasons of his MLB career with the Mets. The signing has paid dividends as Wheeler has put together a 4-0 record to go along with a 2.47 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 51.0 innings.

The Phillies are going to start staff ace Aaron Nola in Game 1 of Friday's doubleheader and have a bullpen game in Game 2 in place of Wheeler when they take on the Marlins.