Pirates 18-year-old prospect steals home against an unsuspecting right-handed pitcher

Most people have never heard of Lolo Sanchez, an 18-year-old outfielder for the Pittsburgh Pirates. Though he's ranked as their 10th-best prospect, he's years away from the majors. Last season, he used his plus speed to swipe 14 bags in the Gulf Coast League. Nobody cared.

On Monday, Sanchez stole a base during an exhibition game against the Philadelphia Phillies. This one won't count in the conventional sense, but it will earn him more acclaim than the others -- that's because it was a straight swipe of home off a right-handed pitcher:

Run Lolo Run!

18-year-old #Pirates prospect Lolo Sanchez with a straight steal of home ... off a pitcher throwing from the stretch! No. 10 on the @Pirates' Top 30 list: https://t.co/ApnAp224p8 pic.twitter.com/1Vpb4Iwvw6 — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) March 26, 2018

The pitcher in question is Edubray Ramos, a 25-year-old with more than 100 big-league games to his credit. Ramos has allowed just four stolen bases on nine tries over those appearances, and it's safe to say none have been as embarrassing as this one.

Of course, in Ramos's defense, the overshift was on -- meaning there was nobody to throw over to, even if he wanted to keep Sanchez strapped to the bag. Besides, most baserunners aren't gutsy enough to take off toward the plate like that -- no matter how big their lead is, no matter how meaningless the game is. Lolo Sanchez is, however, an exception.

Now Ramos knows, and now we all know.