Pirates dismiss Rene Gayo for taking kickback
According to a report from Ken Rosenthal, the Pirates have dismissed their Director of Latin American Scouting, Rene Gayo. Rosenthal states that a MLB investigation showed that Gayo took a kickback from a Mexican Summer League team as part of the sale of at least one player to the Pirates. The Pirates do not face penalties themselves.
Obviously, it’s impossible to say what impact this will have on the Pirates’ international scouting. Player signings throughout Latin America revolve heavily around connections with buscones. Whether this would hamper the Pirates is impossible to say. They currently have over $2M left unspent in their international bonus pool for the signing period that ends next summer.
