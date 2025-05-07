Kavan Markwood, the Pirates fan who fell over the 21-foot high Clemente Wall at Pittsburgh's PNC Park last Wednesday, will be released from the hospital in about a week, he told the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. He took his first steps since the accident Monday and described his injuries as "broken everything."

Markwood's doctor said he suffered injuries to his brain, spine, and lungs in the fall, among other things.

"I'm all right," Markwood told the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. "I can't really sleep. I have a lot of back pain."

Jennifer Phillips, the mother of Markwood's girlfriend, set up a Go Fund Me page to help with medical bills. It has received close to $48,000 in donations as of Wednesday afternoon. Markwood, 20, was in critical condition when he was transported to Allegheny General Hospital from PNC Park following the fall.

Markwood's fall onto the warning track occurred after Andrew McCutchen doubled in the seventh inning of Wednesday night's game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and Chicago Cubs. The game was delayed for about 10 minutes as trainers and police tended to the Markwood, who was eventually carried away on a backboard before being transported to the hospital.