Pirates get the top competitive balance pick in the 2018 draft

MLB has determined the draft order for the competitive balance rounds and the Pirates will have the top pick in Round A. They picked in Round B last year, so they moved up this year. That gives them the 31st overall pick, right after the first round. They already have the tenth overall pick as a result of competing their way to a 75-87 record in 2017. The tenth pick won’t be affected by free agent signings, but the 31st pick possibly could be, meaning it could move up.

