Pirates Infielder Phillip Evans left Saturday's game between Pittsburgh and the Detroit Tigers on a stretcher following a collision with outfielder Gregory Polanco in the top of the sixth inning. Polanco's elbow appeared to connect with Evans' chin as they each pursued a flyball. Evans remained on the ground for several minutes while he was being examined and prepped by the medical experts at hand.

Evans did appear to move his hands after being carted off.

Evans, 28 on Sept. 10, has been one of the bright spots on Pittsburgh's roster so far this season. Entering Saturday, he had hit .378/.452/.514 (175 OPS+) in 37 at-bats. This is his first year with the Pirates organization, having signed as a minor-league free agent over the winter. He's started games at four different positions: first and third base and left and right field.

Evans was originally a 15th-round pick by the New York Mets in 2011 by way of La Costa Canyon High School in Carlsbad, California. He appeared in 34 big-league games with the Mets over the 2017-18 seasons. He spent the 2019 season in the Chicago Cubs system, hitting .283/.371/.470 at the Triple-A level.