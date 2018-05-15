Pirates' Jameson Taillon may or may not want his teammates to pee all over his injured finger

In parts of three seasons pitching in the majors for the Pittsburgh Pirates, Jameson Taillon has flashed glimpses of pinpoint control.

Now, he's hoping some of his teammates can do the same -- while urinating on his finger.

Forced out of a recent start against the San Francisco Giants because of a cut on his middle finger, the 26-year-old right-hander told the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review this week that he'd be willing to try anything to more quickly heal his wound. That meant even peeing on his own hands -- a suggestion he said he received following his injury.

"I said if it helps, I'll put a sign-up sheet and everyone can come and pee," Taillon told the Tribune-Review.

Before anyone could spend too much time imagining Trevor Williams or Felipe Vazquez lining up to, um, go No. 1 for the sake of their teammate, Taillon took to Twitter to clear things up, saying Monday he was joking and that peeing on hands is "not my thing."

Gotta clarify this whole pee on hand thing. People offer up their remedy opinions.. I jokingly said if peeing on it gets me on the field where I belong, I’ll put up a signup sheet. Not my thing, promise! — Jameson Taillon (@JTaillon19) May 14, 2018

But that wasn't the end of it. One minute later, Taillon left the door open for some experimental whizzing.

But for real.. does it work? Asking for a friend. — Jameson Taillon (@JTaillon19) May 14, 2018

The Pirates starter wouldn't be the first baseball player to turn his hand into a urinal, either. As ESPN noted, Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Rich Hill revealed in 2016 that he peed on his hand to remedy blisters, while both Moises Alou and Jorge Posada, who didn't use batting gloves while playing, "have said they tried the practice to toughen up their skin."