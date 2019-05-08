Pirates' Josh Bell continues power surge with 472-foot blast straight into Allegheny River
The homer was just the fourth to hit the river on a fly in PNC Park history
Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman Josh Bell blasted a 472-foot two-run home run into the Allegheny River in the fourth inning Wednesday off Texas Rangers' starting pitcher Shelby Miller (GameTracker). With one swing, Bell took Miller's fastball way over the right field stands and straight into one of Pittsburgh's three rivers. Take a look as Bell absolutely destroys this baseball:
Bell's ninth homer of the season left his bat at 114.9 mph and was just the fourth blast to hit the river on a fly in PNC Park history. It was the fifth longest home run in the stadium's history behind Sammy Sosa (484 ft, 2002), Pedro Alvarez (479 ft, 2015), Daryle Ward (479 ft, 2002) and Bell's 474-foot blast from earlier this season.
Bell is continuing his strong start to the season, as he entered Wednesday's game hitting .288/.368/.619 with 11 doubles, two triples, 25 RBI. His .986 OPS is seventh best in the National League. Bell is also tied for third among all MLB players with 22 extra-base hits this season. Bell's .401 wOBA and 153wRC+ rank third and fourth respectively, among all first baseman.
With an injury-plagued April for the Pirates -- Corey Dickerson and Lonnie Chisenhall are among those on the injured list -- Bell has been one of the main reasons why the club has managed to hover above .500. The Bucs have gotten a power surge from Bell, and they'll continue to fight their way out from the bottom half in the NL Central.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Ex-Phils president Montgomery dies at 72
The Philly native was an architect of the modern-day Phillies success
-
'Jeopardy!' champ could have MLB future
The record-breaking game show winner has always wanted to work in a front office
-
Cubs investigating fan's hand gesture
A fan can be seen making the 'OK' symbol with his hand on a May 7 broadcast of the Cubs' g...
-
Kris Bryant is returning to form
Bryant has homered for three straight games and is starting to regain his form
-
MLB odds, picks, best parlay for May 8
SportsLine's top experts have released their best MLB parlay for today
-
Four managers already on the hot seat
The National League East is full of managers walking on thin ice