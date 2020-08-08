Watch Now: On The Diamond: All On The Line Wager ( 1:00 )

Sixty games might feel like too many for Pittsburgh Pirates fans this season. The Pirates lost 11 times in their first 14 games, crushing their already-tiny postseason odds, and things somehow got worse Saturday afternoon against the Tigers (GameTracker).

Pirates lefty Derek Holland opened Saturday's game by allowing four home runs to the first five batters he faced. It took 11 pitches. The game started homer (Niko Goodrum), single (Jonathan Schoop), homer (Miguel Cabrera), homer (C.J. Cron), homer (Jeimer Candelario).

According to MLB.com's Sarah Langs, Saturday is the first time the Tigers hit four home runs in the first inning since July 29, 1974. Al Kaline, Bill Freehan, Mickey Stanley, and Ed Brinkman took Cleveland's Fritz Peterson and Steve Kline deep in the first inning that day. Langs adds Saturday is the first time ever the Pirates allowed four homers in the first inning.

Holland was charged with five runs on seven hits and one walk in the first inning Saturday. He threw 47 pitches. Here's how those first 11 pitches went:

Ball Home run Foul Single Strike looking Foul Home run Strike looking Strike looking Home run Home run

Rough. The Tigers were power-starved last season despite the juiced ball, hitting only 149 home runs, the fewest in the American League and better than only the Marlins (146). The since-released Brandon Dixon led Detroit with 15 home runs in 2019.

Holland, 33, allowed six runs but only one home run in 11 1/3 innings in his first two starts this season. He surrendered 20 home runs in only 84 1/3 innings with the Giants and Cubs last year, or 2.13 homers per nine innings. Saturday's game is the first time he allowed four homers in a game in his 12-year career.