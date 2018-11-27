Pirates, Lonnie Chisenhall agree to one-year deal for 2019
Chisenhall had spent his entire professional career with the Indians
The Pittsburgh Pirates have agreed to terms with free agent outfielder Lonnie Chisenhall, the team confirmed Tuesday. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports that the two sides have agreed to a one-year, $2.75 million pact that includes incentive clauses.
Chisenhall, 30, has spent his entire career with the Indians. Last season, he batted .321/.394/.452 (128 OPS+), albeit across just 29 games. In 2017, he was similarly productive in roughly half a season's worth of plate appearances. The lefty-swinging Chisenhall can produce when healthy, but he has been severely limited over the past two years by injuries to both calves, a concussion, and a shoulder sprain. The key in Pittsburgh will be staying healthy enough to be the primary half of a right-field platoon.
As our own Jonah Keri recently wrote, the Pirates are just a few targeted moves from looking like genuine contenders in 2019, so consider this a positive step.
The Indians, meantime, are also faced with the possible free agency loss of Michael Brantley. That means their outfield could have a very different look in 2019.
