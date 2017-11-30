Pirates lose Sam Moll on waivers
Pirates lose Sam Moll on waivers
I am not making this up. The Pirates have lost left-handed reliever Sam Moll on waivers to Seattle just three days after they claimed him from Oakland. Evidently, the Pirates immediately put Moll on waivers hoping he’d clear.
Brady Dragmire is an amateur.
