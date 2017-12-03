Pirates out on Shohei Ohtani
The Pirates reportedly are not among the finalists for Japanese star Shohei Ohtani:
Source: Pirates did not make the short list to meet with Shohei Ohtani. They’re out.— Adam Berry (@adamdberry) December 4, 2017
The reporting on Ohtani, summarized at MLBTR, is that he prefers a small market on the west coast. The big markets are mostly out, although not the Cubs so far. The favorites appear to be the Mariners and Giants.
