Pirates out on Shohei Ohtani

The Pirates reportedly are not among the finalists for Japanese star Shohei Ohtani:

Source: Pirates did not make the short list to meet with Shohei Ohtani. They’re out. — Adam Berry (@adamdberry) December 4, 2017

The reporting on Ohtani, summarized at MLBTR, is that he prefers a small market on the west coast. The big markets are mostly out, although not the Cubs so far. The favorites appear to be the Mariners and Giants.