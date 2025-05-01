Pittsburgh Pirates right-hander Paul Skenes experienced a career first on Thursday against the Chicago Cubs (GameTracker), and not of the positive manner he's grown accustomed to over the last year. Rather, Thursday's game represented the first time he has surrendered three home runs during an appearance at the big-league level.

Skenes' home run derby occurred during the fifth inning, during which he yielded long balls to Dansby Swanson, Kyle Tucker, and Seiya Suzuki over a five-batter stretch. Swanson's home run came on an 0-2 count, making it the second time Skenes had given up a homer in that situation. (New York Mets second baseman Jeff McNeil homered on an 0-2 count against him last July.) Tucker and Suzuki, meanwhile, combined for the first back-to-back homers notched versus Skenes.

Skenes departed after five innings after having allowed three runs (all earned) on five hits and four walks. He punched out just two batters.

Previously, Skenes had only surrendered multiple home runs in one contest: that coming against the Los Angeles Dodgers last June. What's more is that Skenes had given up just one home run in his first 37 ⅔ innings this year.

Skenes, 22, entered Thursday having amassed a 2.06 ERA (204 ERA+) and a 5.81 strikeout-to-walk ratio through his first 29 big-league outings. His career contributions had been worth an estimated 6.9 Wins Above Replacement, according to Baseball Reference's calculations. In addition to winning the NL's Rookie of the Year Award, he also started the All-Star Game and received consideration for the Cy Young (third place) and the Most Valuable Player awards (19th).

The Pirates came into Thursday's game with a 12-19 record on the young season, putting them in last place in the NL Central and six losses back of the first-place Cubs.