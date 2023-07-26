Pittsburgh Pirates left-hander Angel Perdomo has been suspended three games and fined an undisclosed amount for intentionally throwing at San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado during Tuesday night's game, MLB announced Wednesday. Pirates manager Derek Shelton was also suspended one game and fined an undisclosed amount.

Perdomo surrendered a solo home run to Juan Soto in the seventh inning Tuesday night, then drilled Machado in the back with a 98 mph fastball on the next pitch. Perdomo and Shelton were ejected and both benches were warned. Here's the video:

"You give up a bomb like that, I would be mad too," Machado said after the game. "I guess people don't respect people anymore."

Perdomo has elected to not appeal his suspension and will begin serving it Wednesday. The Pirates cannot replace him on the roster and must play shorthanded the next three games. Shelton will serve his suspension Wednesday as well. Managers automatically receive a one-game suspension when it is determined a pitcher threw at a hitter intentionally.

The 29-year-old Perdomo has a 3.92 ERA with 30 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings this season. This is his first big-league action since short stints with the Milwaukee Brewers from 2020-21.

Tuesday's loss (SD 5, PIT ) dropped the Pirates to 5-15 in July. They are 24-49 since starting the season 20-8 and have fallen into last place in the NL Central.